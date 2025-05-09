Hala Badri: Showcace 2025 Is An Innovative Platform That Highlights The Power Of Emirati Creativity

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network) She commended the projects for their originality and tangible social benefits;

Dubai, UAE, 09 May 2025: Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), visited the showCACE 2025 Senior Exhibition, which is being organised by the College of Arts and Creative Enterprises at Zayed University in Dubai Design District until 9 May. Her engagement underscores Dubai Culture's support for promising talent in interior design, visual arts, graphic design, and animation, sectors considered key pillars of the emirate's creative economy.

Accompanied by Shaima Rashed AlSuwaidi, CEO of the Arts, Design & Literature Sector at Dubai Culture, Hala Badri explored a range of graduate projects, praising the students for showcasing their unique perspectives while also addressing real societal needs. She noted that the exhibition serves as a vibrant showcase for up-and-coming creatives, fostering a spirit of innovation and demonstrating the vital role of design and the arts in enriching quality of life. Her remarks also reaffirmed Dubai Culture's commitment to empowering Emirati creators through a supportive environment, in line with Dubai's ambition to become a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.

The exhibition showcased a wealth of innovative works. Among them was 'From, To' by Alya Alraeesi, which calls for the use of old Arabic book covers as inspiration for new designs; Maryam Obaid Keraif's 'Adama,' an exploration of how names and faces intertwine; and 'In the Meelas' by Maitha Almarzooqi, which delved into the value of Emirati family gatherings, focusing on the majlis as a space for storytelling and connection. 'Sukoon' by Roudha Fawazi Alhadhrami envisions a women-only yoga centre, where natural materials, ambient lighting, and the gentle sound of flowing water combine to heighten the sensory experience.

Highlights also included Aysha Ali Bin Ghadayer's 'Beyond the Self,' a nuanced study of the soul's internal struggle between reproach and desire; Alyaza Ali Belabed's 'ELASSI,' a visionary showroom-and-boutique concept for the eponymous Emirati women's fashion label; and Fatima Hussein's 'Goodness,' which turns a reflective lens on life's maddening minutiae-from daily routines to exam pressures.

Meanwhile, Khawla Ali Alraeesi's 'The Emirati Dining Table' documents the rituals of family lunches, emphasising how these moments foster connection, closeness, and a sense of belonging amid rapidly changing modern lifestyles. Mzna Mohamed Abdalla presented 'Safari Hub,' an idea for a“Super Safari” car agency located in Aljada, Sharjah, infusing Arab motifs. Noora AlMheiri's project 'Escape Umm Al Duwais' draws on traditional Emirati folktales to create an immersive journey, while Shamsa Juma Alghaith's 'Serenity Yoga Studio' reimagines a wellness retreat in Jumeirah Bay, Dubai. Rouda Almarzooqi's 'My Athkar in a Story' transforms the practice of 'athkar' (remembrance) into an interactive educational game for children aged 7–10.

The exhibition featured 'Burden of Loss' by Sara Mohammad Aljanahi, a poignant look at the impact of grief on daily life and its role in personal growth. In 'Our Beautiful Words,' student Alhanoof Alblooshi created handwritten cards using old Emirati vocabulary to help residents reconnect with their linguistic heritage. Afra Almuhairi's 'Galini' presented a refined concept for a cosmetic dentistry clinic, while Moza Khalid Almheiri's 'Dior Villa' translates the brand's signature luxury into every architectural detail. Fatima Amir Alharmoodi's 'Al Rolla Station' offered a thoughtful redesign of Sharjah's public transport maps and bus stop signage to improve the user experience.

Further contributions ranged from Aisha Sultan Al Ali's 'Sugar Spark Adventure,' an educational game guiding children with diabetes through their health-management journey, to Kaltham Alawadhi's 'Beyond Sights,' an inclusive after-school activity centre for people of determination that engages the senses of touch, hearing, and smell. Lamia Albalooshi's 'From Nature' aimed to highlight the connection between nature, mathematics, and Arabic letterforms. Maryam Abdullah Almatroshi reimagined the environment of 'Topaz Car Detailing' in Dubai, while Maryam BinOmair unveiled her vision for 'CALYX Dental Clinic' in Umm Al Quwain.

Salma Adnan Albannai's 'See the Music' examined the fusion of music, artisanal craft, and technology. Moaza Thani AlMuheiri's 'Luxury Supermarket' was focused on balancing opulence with sustainability. Hind Bin Masam Alfalasi's 'Al Mirqab Auction Centre' concept reimagined a venue for falcon-trading. Noora Alhammadi's 'The Rush Game' drew on the adrenaline-fuelled dynamics of the video game 'Call of Duty.' Maitha Al Hamadi's 'Revealing the UnHidden' highlighted the aesthetics of local architecture, while Halima Albalooshi's 'Visuals: Souq Naif' provided an in-depth look at Dubai's Naif Market and its ornamental motifs. Latifa Saleh Al Shafiei explored the influence of fashion on identity and personal expression, while Mahra Hussain's 'Almahra Horse Riding Booklet' serves as an engaging guide for children. Other notable works included 'Between Stillness and Chaos' by Alya Saoud Alabdooli, as well as many other projects inspired by the local social landscape.