Civitas CEO Dan Healy Voices Support For Stephen Moore Plan: How EB-5 And Trump's Gold Card Together Can Supercharge The Economy

Healy says he shares Moore's belief that leveraging the existing EB-5 infrastructure as part of a Gold Card compliment could not only expedite the implementation of the Gold Card, but also further enhance the program's ability to reduce the U.S. national deficit, spur economic growth, and create jobs for American workers.

"At their hearts," Healy says, "EB-5 and the Gold Card are both America First programs."

The Gold Card proposal, which calls for a $5 million investment directly to the U.S. Treasury, aims to reduce the national deficit while encouraging foreign investment in the United States. The existing EB-5 program, which has already attracted over $55 billion in foreign investments and created more than 1.4 million jobs at no cost to taxpayers, provides a framework that could be expanded to integrate the Gold Card as an additional tier.

In his column, Moore, co-author of the book "The Trump Economic Miracle," says:



the Gold Card is "a smart complement to the EB-5 program";

the EB-5 program and the Gold Card "are synergistic"; Trump could improve the EB-5 program's deficit-reduction and job-creation potential "by issuing an executive order that stops counting spouses and children of investors against annual visa allocation" – effectively tripling EB-5 capacity.

"The Gold Card presents a tremendous opportunity to further bolster the success of the EB-5 program," Civitas CEO Healy says. "By expanding the existing EB-5 framework, we can effectively meet the objectives President Trump has outlined – reducing the national deficit while attracting foreign investment into the U.S. economy. This new approach could strengthen the EB-5 program, which drives economic development and job creation in communities across the country."

Healy says he believes that Trump's Gold Card proposal fits into the current EB-5 structure. This alignment, Healy believes, will facilitate a quicker implementation process and maximize the program's potential.

"Despite what some have said, we don't believe the Gold Card is going to replace EB-5," Healy says. "In fact, it's just the opposite. As Stephen Moore outlines in his column, expanding the EB-5 program is a smart way to put America First. We think President Trump's plan highlights just how important the EB-5 investor visa program has been and continues to be. There is potential for an expanded investor visa program – one that includes both the Gold Card and a robust EB-5 component – to create more jobs and reduce our nation's debt. It's an enormous win-win. This is an exciting moment for the future of U.S. investment immigration."

About Civitas Capital Group

