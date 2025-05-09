Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Supremex Reports Voting Results From Its Annual General Meeting


2025-05-09 07:16:55
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supremex Inc. (“Supremex” or the“Company”) (TSX: SXP), a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of envelopes and a growing provider of paper-based packaging solutions, today announced the voting results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on Thursday May 8, 2025.

Voting Results:

A total of 12,310,101 common shares were voted at the meeting representing 50.12% of all outstanding shares. Shareholders voted in favour of the election of all directors' nominees as follows:

Nominees % For % Against
Nicole Boivin 99.30 0.70
Stewart Emerson 99.64 0.36
Robert B. Johnston 99.60 0.40
Dany Paradis 99.38 0.62
Paul V. Reilly 99.22 0.78
Steven P. Richardson 99.22 0.78
Warren J. White 98.42 1.58

Appointment of Auditors

Based on the proxies received, Ernst and Young LLP were appointed auditors of the Company and the Board of Directors was authorized to fix their remuneration. The percentage of votes cast with respect of the appointment of the auditors is as follows:

% For % Withheld
99.73 0.27


About Supremex

Supremex is a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of envelopes and a growing provider of paper-based packaging solutions. Supremex operates nine manufacturing facilities across four provinces in Canada and five manufacturing facilities in four states in the United States employing approximately 900 people. Supremex' extensive network allows it to efficiently manufacture and distribute envelope and packaging solutions designed to the specifications of major national and multinational corporations, direct mailers, resellers, government entities, SMEs and solutions providers.

For more information, please visit .

Contact :
Stewart Emerson Martin Goulet, M.Sc., CFA
Président & Chef de la direction MBC Capital Markets Advisors
... ...
514 595-0555, poste 2316 514 731-0000, poste 229

