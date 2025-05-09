403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Rumo’S Q1 2025 Profit Plummets 49% Amid Harvest Delays And Flood Disruptions
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Rumo S.A., Brazil's largest rail logistics operator, reported a steep decline in first-quarter earnings, with adjusted net profit dropping 49% year-over-year to R$188 million ($31 million), according to its Q1 2025 earnings release.
Adjusted EBITDA fell 3.2% to R$1.6 billion ($267 million), while revenue slid 5.7% to R$2.97 billion ($495 million), driven by a 7.5% reduction in transported volumes.
The company cited delayed soybean harvests in Mato Grosso and catastrophic floods in Rio Grande do Sul as primary disruptors, with the latter forcing indefinite suspension of Southern railway operations.
Operational challenges dominated the quarter. The delayed harvest in Mato Grosso, responsible for nearly 30% of Brazil's grain output, constrained cargo availability.
Southern operations, contributing 40% of Rumo's volumes, ground to a halt after floods damaged critical infrastructure. Despite these setbacks, the company maintained a 55.1% EBITDA margin, down only 1.8 percentage points yearly, through disciplined cost management.
Variable costs dropped 16% to R$636 million ($106 million) on lower fuel expenses, while fixed costs rose less than 1% to R$654 million ($109 million), outperforming inflation.
Leverage inched upward, with net debt-to-EBITDA reaching 1.6x, up from 1.4x in Q4 2024, though still within the firm's target range. Analysts note Rumo's liquidity and debt metrics surpass 55% of transportation peers, per historical performance data.
Rumo Maintains 2025 EBITDA Outlook Amid Recovery Signs
The company reaffirmed its 2025 EBITDA guidance of R$8.1–8.7 billion ($1.35–1.45 billion), aligning with consensus estimates of R$8.46 billion ($1.41 billion). Capital expenditures are projected at R\$5.8–6.5 billion ($967 million–1.08 billion) to bolster network resilience.
Market sentiment remains cautiously optimistic, with 12“Buy” and three“Hold” ratings. March volumes showed early recovery signs, rising 10.8% month-over-month to 6.554 billion TKU.
Rumo has renegotiated contracts and optimized capacity to offset volume declines, particularly in sugar logistics, where third-party shipments plummeted 53%. The firm expects H2 2025 improvements as agricultural cycles normalize and infrastructure investments take effect.
While short-term headwinds persist, Rumo' strategic cost controls and infrastructure investments position it to capitalize on Brazil's growing agricultural exports, which rose 8% in 2024.
The company's integrated rail network, spanning 15,000 km, remains critical to commodity trade flows, handling 25% of the nation's grain exports. Analysts highlight its ability to navigate cyclical downturns, with EBITDA compounding at 27.6% annually since 2018 despite recent setbacks.
Adjusted EBITDA fell 3.2% to R$1.6 billion ($267 million), while revenue slid 5.7% to R$2.97 billion ($495 million), driven by a 7.5% reduction in transported volumes.
The company cited delayed soybean harvests in Mato Grosso and catastrophic floods in Rio Grande do Sul as primary disruptors, with the latter forcing indefinite suspension of Southern railway operations.
Operational challenges dominated the quarter. The delayed harvest in Mato Grosso, responsible for nearly 30% of Brazil's grain output, constrained cargo availability.
Southern operations, contributing 40% of Rumo's volumes, ground to a halt after floods damaged critical infrastructure. Despite these setbacks, the company maintained a 55.1% EBITDA margin, down only 1.8 percentage points yearly, through disciplined cost management.
Variable costs dropped 16% to R$636 million ($106 million) on lower fuel expenses, while fixed costs rose less than 1% to R$654 million ($109 million), outperforming inflation.
Leverage inched upward, with net debt-to-EBITDA reaching 1.6x, up from 1.4x in Q4 2024, though still within the firm's target range. Analysts note Rumo's liquidity and debt metrics surpass 55% of transportation peers, per historical performance data.
Rumo Maintains 2025 EBITDA Outlook Amid Recovery Signs
The company reaffirmed its 2025 EBITDA guidance of R$8.1–8.7 billion ($1.35–1.45 billion), aligning with consensus estimates of R$8.46 billion ($1.41 billion). Capital expenditures are projected at R\$5.8–6.5 billion ($967 million–1.08 billion) to bolster network resilience.
Market sentiment remains cautiously optimistic, with 12“Buy” and three“Hold” ratings. March volumes showed early recovery signs, rising 10.8% month-over-month to 6.554 billion TKU.
Rumo has renegotiated contracts and optimized capacity to offset volume declines, particularly in sugar logistics, where third-party shipments plummeted 53%. The firm expects H2 2025 improvements as agricultural cycles normalize and infrastructure investments take effect.
While short-term headwinds persist, Rumo' strategic cost controls and infrastructure investments position it to capitalize on Brazil's growing agricultural exports, which rose 8% in 2024.
The company's integrated rail network, spanning 15,000 km, remains critical to commodity trade flows, handling 25% of the nation's grain exports. Analysts highlight its ability to navigate cyclical downturns, with EBITDA compounding at 27.6% annually since 2018 despite recent setbacks.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment