Football Games For Friday, May 9, 2025: Match Schedule And Live Broadcast
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Football fans are in for an action-packed day with a lineup of thrilling matches across various leagues and tournaments.
From early afternoon kickoffs to late-night clashes, today's schedule offers something for every football enthusiast.
Whether you're following European domestic leagues, South American youth tournaments, Brazilian futsal, or the exciting Kings League Brazil, the excitement is guaranteed.
With high-stakes games and fierce rivalries on the horizon, prepare for a day full of football drama and entertainment.
German 2. Bundesliga
1:30 PM – Nürnberg x Köln – 2. Bundesliga
Channels: OneFootball
1:30 PM – Preussen Munster x Hertha Berlin – 2. Bundesliga
Channels: OneFootball
Turkish Süper Lig
2:00 PM – Istanbul Basaksehir x Fenerbahçe – Süper Lig
Channels: Disney+
Austrian Bundesliga
2:30 PM – Sturm Graz x Red Bull Salzburg – Bundesliga (Austria)
Channels: OneFootball
German Bundesliga
3:30 PM – Wolfsburg x Hoffenheim – Bundesliga
Channels: Sportv
Spanish La Liga 2
3:30 PM – Cádiz x Almería – La Liga 2
Channels: Disney+
Italian Serie A
3:45 PM – Milan x Bologna – Serie A
Channels: ESPN and Disney+
Spanish La Liga
4:00 PM – Las Palmas x Rayo Vallecano – La Liga
Channels: Disney+
English Championship
4:00 PM – Coventry City x Sunderland – Championship (Playoff-Semifinal-First Leg)
Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+
Kings League Brazil
6:00 PM – Desimpedidos x Capim FC – Kings League Brazil (Quarterfinal)
Channels: Youtube/@CazeTV and Youtube/@KingsLeagueBrazil
7:00 PM – Nyvelados x Fluxo – Kings League Brazil (Quarterfinal)
Channels: Youtube/@CazeTV and Youtube/@KingsLeagueBrazil
8:00 PM – G3X x Dendele – Kings League Brazil (Quarterfinal)
Channels: Youtube/@CazeTV and Youtube/@KingsLeagueBrazil
Sul-Americano Sub-17 Feminino
6:30 PM – Brasil x Equador – Sul-Americano Sub-17 Feminino
Channels: Sportv
Brazil – Liga Futsal
7:00 PM – Dracena x Umuarama – Liga Futsal
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr and Youtube/@LNFoficial
8:00 PM – Corinthians x Atlântico – Liga Futsal
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr and Youtube/@LNFoficial
Brazil – Brasileirão Futsal
7:00 PM – Ceará x Apodi – Brasileirão Futsal
Channels: Youtube/@RomarioTVoficial and Youtube/@CBFSTV
Brazil – Copa do Brasil Futsal
8:00 PM – Atlético Piauiense x Bregafó – Copa do Brasil Futsal (Round of 16-Second Leg)
Channels: Youtube/@CBFSTV
Brazil – Brasileirão Feminino
9:00 PM – São Paulo x Fluminense – Brasileirão Feminino
Channels: Sportv
NWSL (National Women's Soccer League)
9:00 PM – Racing Louisville x NJ/NY Gotham – NWSL
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr
Note: All times are in local time (IDT) and subject to change. Check local listings for exact broadcast details.
