Itaú Unibanco Prioritizes Margins Over Volume To Surpass Q1 2025 Profit Expectations
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's largest private bank, Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4), reported a recurring net profit of R$11.128 billion ($1.85 billion) for Q1 2025, exceeding the R$11 billion ($1.83 billion) analyst consensus tracked by LSEG.
The 13.9% annual growth reflects disciplined margin expansion and cost efficiency, countering higher credit provisions and a 1.7% quarterly loan contraction.
Financial margins surged 12.8% year-over-year to R$30.322 billion ($5.05 billion), driven by client-related income rising 13.9%. Market-related margins rebounded 2.2% quarterly, starkly contrasting with Santander Brasil's 51.1% plunge and Bradesco's 45.1% drop in the same category.
Itaú's return on equity (ROE) climbed to 22.5%, outperforming Santander's 17.4% and Bradesco's 14.4%, while its Brazilian operations achieved a sector-leading 23.7% ROE.
Total loans dipped to R$1.38 trillion ($230 billion), with SME lending down 2% and corporate portfolios shrinking 1.8%. Excluding currency effects, the portfolio stabilized.
Delinquency rates diverged: 90+ day defaults fell to a 17-quarter low of 1.9%, but 15–90 day arrears edged up 0.2 points due to seasonal pressures. Credit costs rose 2.1% annually to R$8.976 billion ($1.50 billion) as loss provisions grew 2.5% and discounts surged 14%.
Service fees increased 3.5% year-over-year to R$11.232 billion ($1.87 billion), though quarterly fees dropped 4% on lower asset management income. Insurance revenue grew 13.8% to R$2.983 billion ($497 million) but slipped 1% sequentially.
Capital buffers softened slightly, with the Basel ratio easing to 15.7% from 16.5% in Q4 2024. The efficiency ratio improved to a record 38.1% as Itau reduced branches to 2,795, down 4.5% annually.
Itaú Maintains Resilience Amid Brazil's Economic Recovery
The bank's trading desk drove market margin gains, offsetting sector-wide challenges. U.S. GAAP net income of $1.79 billion (18 cents/share) beat Zacks' 16-cent estimate, with revenue at $16.63 billion.
Analysts highlight resilience in fee income and insurance but flag forex volatility and credit caps as risks. Regulatory changes under CMN Resolution 4.966, adjusting credit loss provisioning, had no immediate financial impact but signaled tighter risk oversight.
XP Investimentos projects a 2025 ROAE of 22.3%, citing controlled defaults and stable margins. Itaú's strategy prioritizes profitability over aggressive lending, leveraging digital channels to cut costs.
While peers like Santander and Bradesco reported profit jumps of 27.8% and 39%, respectively, their ROE trails Itaú's, reflecting divergent approaches: Itaú focuses on margin quality, while rivals chase volume.
The results underscore Itaú's ability to navigate Brazil's uneven recovery. By avoiding riskier loans and optimizing high-margin segments, it maintains dominance despite macroeconomic headwinds. Analysts now watch for margin sustainability as Brazil's central bank weighs rate cuts amid easing inflation.
For investors, Itaú's lesson is clear: in volatile markets, operational agility and selective growth often outperform sheer scale. The bank's next test will be balancing prudence with growth if credit demand rebounds in late 2025.
