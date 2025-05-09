Shmyhal, Kallas Discuss Ukraine's Defense Needs, Frontline Situation

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal met in Lviv with Kaja Kallas, the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, to discuss Ukraine's defense needs and the current situation on the frontline.

Shmyhal shared details of the meeting on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"A productive and friendly meeting with EU High Representative Kaja Kallas in Lviv. It is important and symbolic that on Europe Day, our European partners stand side by side with Ukraine. We discussed a wide range of issues, including the situation on the front and Ukraine's defense needs," he wrote.

Shmyhal noted that Ukraine expects the upcoming approval of the new SAFE initiative.

"This will allow Ukraine to participate in joint procurement of necessary defense products alongside EU member states - both on the European market and directly from Ukrainian manufacturers," Shmyhal said.

He expressed gratitude for the initiative to allocate EUR 1 billion to support Ukraine's defense industry, as well as for proposals to increase military aid to Ukraine in 2025.

The two sides also addressed the issue of sanctions against Russia.

"We hope the 17th package of sanctions will be agreed upon and approved by EU countries as soon as possible. It is necessary to ramp up pressure on the aggressor to force it toward peace. We also count on continued efforts to confiscate frozen Russian assets and redirect them to support Ukraine," Shmyhal said.

He also thanked Kallas for her personal contribution to supporting Ukraine.

"We value the European Union's solidarity with Ukraine during this difficult time," he added.

Earlier reports said that Shmyhal and European partners honored the memory of fallen defenders of Ukraine at the Field of Mars in Lviv.

Photo: t/Denys_Smyhal