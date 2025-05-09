$148.15 Bn Game-Based Learning Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2034, Fueled By Digital Transformation And Smartphone Penetration Despite Economic Risks
This report describes and explains the game-based learning market and covers 2019-2024, termed the historic period, and 2024-2029, 2034F termed the forecast period. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.
The global game-based learning market reached a value of nearly $17.06 billion in 2024, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.13% since 2019. The market is expected to grow from $17.06 billion in 2024 to $50.47 billion in 2029 at a rate of 24.22%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.03% from 2029 and reach $148.15 billion in 2034.
Growth in the historic period resulted from the increased adoption of digital learning platforms, rise in demand for soft skills, increasing internet penetration and rising focus on personalized learning. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were cybersecurity risks. Going forward, strong economic growth, increasing smartphone penetration, rising digital transformation, growth in the video gaming industry and favorable government support will drive the growth. Factor that could hinder the growth of the game-based learning market in the future include economic downturns.
The global game-based learning market is highly fragmented, with a large number of small players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 4.62% of the total market in 2023. Spin Master Corp. was the largest competitor with a 0.99% share of the market, followed by G-Cube Solutions. with 0.68%, Age of Learning Inc. with 0.63%, Hurix Digital Ltd. with 0.63%, Quizlet Inc. with 0.46%, BrainPop Educators LLC with 0.45%, Duolingo Inc. with 0.29%, Gamelearn SL. with 0.18%, Centrical with 0.17% and McGraw Hill Education Inc. with 0.14%.
The game-based learning market is segmented by component into solution and services. The solution market was the largest segment of the game-based learning market segmented by component, accounting for 59.68% or $10.18 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the services segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the game-based learning market segmented by component, at a CAGR of 26.64% during 2024-2029.
The game-based learning market is segmented by deployment mode into cloud and on-premises. The cloud market was the largest segment of the game-based learning market segmented by deployment mode, accounting for 60.41% or $10.31 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the cloud segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the game-based learning market segmented by deployment mode, at a CAGR of 27.27% during 2024-2029.
The game-based learning market is segmented by game type into AR VR games, AI-based games, location-based games, assessment and evaluation games, training, knowledge and skill-based games, language learning games and other game types. The location-based games market was the largest segment of the game-based learning market segmented by game type, accounting for 25.86% or $4.41 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the AR VR games segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the game-based learning market segmented by game type, at a CAGR of 29.18% during 2024-2029.
The game-based learning market is segmented by end user into consumer, education, government and enterprises. The education market was the largest segment of the game-based learning market segmented by end user, accounting for 38.66% or $6.59 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the enterprises segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the game-based learning market segmented by end user, at a CAGR of 28.29% during 2024-2029.
The top opportunities in the game-based learning market segmented by component will arise in the solution segment, which will gain $17.86 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the game-based learning market segmented by deployment mode will arise in the cloud segment, which will gain $24.12 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the game-based learning market segmented by game type will arise in the AR VR games segment, which will gain $7.12 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the game-based learning market segmented by end user will arise in the education segment, which will gain $14.33 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The game-based learning market size will gain the most in USA at $10.96 billion.
Market-trend-based strategies for the game-based learning market include artificial intelligence (AI) driven, game-based platforms for compliance and onboarding, focus on unveiling a new era in soft-skill training with games, focus on personalized learning with a new vocabulary game, focus on innovative learning series targets to enhance financial understanding and focus on new game-based training programs to enhance cloud skills and learning opportunities.
Player-adopted strategies in the game-based learning market include focus on expanding its business portfolio through new launches, focus on strategic partnerships to strengthen its presence and focus on technological advancements.
To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the game-based learning companies to focus on AI-driven, game-based learning solutions for training and onboarding, focus on game-based soft-skill training platforms, focus on personalized vocabulary games for enhanced learning outcomes, focus on financial learning simulations to enhance financial literacy, focus on game-based training programs to enhance cloud skills, focus on the services market for rapid growth, focus on the cloud market for accelerated growth, focus on AR/VR games for fastest growth, expand in emerging markets, focus on expanding distribution channels through strategic partnerships, focus on developing flexible and value-based pricing models, focus on leveraging digital marketing channels, focus on building strategic partnerships for co-branding opportunities and focus on the enterprise market for high growth.
Major Market Trends
- AI-Driven Game-Based Platform For Compliance and Onboarding Revolutionizing Soft-Skill Training With Game-Based Learning Platforms Personalized Vocabulary Learning Through Adaptive Game-Based Solutions Innovative Learning Series Targets Enhanced Financial Understanding Game-Based Training Programs Enhance Cloud Skills and Learning Opportunities
Key Mergers and Acquisitions
- University Games Acquired the Learning Journey International To Expand Educational Product Line Kirkbi a/S Acquired BrainPOP To Drive Digital Transformation in Education Imarticus Learning Acquired StratOnboard To Enhance Educational Offerings with Epistemic Games Axonify Acquired MLevel To Enhance Digital Learning and Modern Training Solutions
