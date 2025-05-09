Universal Studios Japan Announces Summer 2025 Lineup Tickets Available Via Kkday

Source: Universal Studios Japan

From a new Minion Park expansion to One Piece shows and NO LIMIT! splash parades, USJ's biggest summer yet is here - August tickets now on sale at KKday.

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Universal Studios Japan is set to deliver its biggest summer yet with a triple-threat lineup of major updates that promise thrills, chills, and non-stop fun for guests of all ages. From an electrifying Minion Park expansion, a game-changing rolling ticket release system, to the return of fan-favorite seasonal events like NO LIMIT! COOL SUMMER and ONE PIECE PREMIER SUMMER 2025, this is the year to visit one of Asia's most exciting theme parks.New USJ Rolling Ticket Release System – Plan Ahead!To ensure a smoother guest experience amid growing anticipation for Expo 2025 Osaka, Universal Studios Japan has launched a rolling 93-day ticket release system. Starting April 26, 2025, tickets will be released 93 days in advance of the intended visit date. For example, if you're planning to visit the park on August 5, 2025, your chance to secure tickets began on May 4, 2025.This applies to all:- Studio Passes (general admission)- Express Passes (skip-the-line access)- VIP PassesAnother important change: on-site ticket purchases at entrance booths have been discontinued as of May 6, 2025. All visitors must now secure tickets in advance via the official Universal Studios Japan website or authorized partners like KKday.New Mayhem Incoming: MINION PARK Expands by 40%!Get ready for more banana-fueled fun! Universal Studios Japan is supercharging MINION PARK with a whopping 40% expansion, welcoming fans into a wilder, more whimsical world.Illumination's Villain-Con Minion Blast:Step onto USJ's first-ever moving walkway interactive blaster attraction:“Illumination's Villain-Con Minion Blast.” Adapted from the hit ride at Universal Orlando Resort, this upgraded Japanese version offers:- Exclusive content.- Enhanced interactive gameplay.- A mission to join the Vicious 6 - the infamous villain squad featuring Belle Bottom, Jean Clawed, and more.Armed with high-tech blasters, guests compete in chaotic challenges to prove they're villain-worthy. It's the ultimate test of reflexes, mischief, and Minion-style madness.Even More Mayhem:- New snack stands serving up quirky, Minion-themed treats- Exclusive Minions merchandise- Immersive photo spots and character meet-and-greetsThis expansion cements Minion Park as one of the most family-friendly (and most chaotic!) zones in the park.Beat the Heat: NO LIMIT! COOL SUMMER ReturnsIt's back and bolder than ever - NO LIMIT! COOL SUMMER unleashes splash-tacular fun starting July 3, 2025, until August 31, 2025. Expect outrageous water events, themed merchandise, and plenty of ways to cool off under the Osaka sun.Highlights Include:- Wet & Wild Parade – NO LIMIT! SUMMER SPLASH PARADE- Experience the best of the NO LIMIT! SUMMER SPLASH PARADE from the special viewing area at Gramercy Park in the New York zone.- Enjoy a high-energy water parade featuring Minions, Sesame StreetTM, PeanutsTM, Hello Kitty, and more.- Look out for water cannons, dance parties, and non-stop music that crank up the excitement, all available in the 360° Soaking Wet! Special Area!Mega Cool Zone Upgraded:- Expanded water shooter zone - kids can splash and spray to their hearts' content.- Park characters in summer outfits join in the fun.- New giant mist machine - perfect for adults to cool off.- Ultimate cool-down spot to beat the summer heat and recharge between rides.New After-Dark Fun: NO LIMIT! Summer Night with Special“Night Pass”Universal Studios Japan is turning up the evening energy with NO LIMIT! Summer Night, a night-only event running from July 1 to August 20, 2025. Designed to elevate the park's nighttime experience, this limited-time program offers exclusive entertainment and a cooler way to explore the park after dark - perfect for adults and evening adventurers.Key Highlights:- Night Pass Entry: Enter the park from 5:00 PM and enjoy all the nighttime attractions until closing (closing times vary by day).Exclusive Evening Entertainment:- Watch the park transform into a dazzling wonderland with light displays and nighttime-only experiences.- Catch the special stage show: NO LIMIT! SUMMER DANCE NIGHTS with HYBE JAPAN, featuring music and visuals from top HYBE MUSIC GROUP artists.Thrill Rides After Dark:- Ride high-speed coasters under the night sky with sparkling views of the park.- Face surprises in the dark on attractions like Jaws, where thrills take a spine-chilling twist.- The Night Pass offers a fun, efficient, and uniquely atmospheric way for adults to enjoy Universal Studios Japan - only available this summer!ONE PIECE PREMIER SUMMER 2025: Epic Pirate Action ReturnsOne of Universal Studios Japan's most beloved seasonal events is back! Fans of Eiichiro Oda's global phenomenon can dive into the action-packed world of ONE PIECE through three immersive experiences, available from July 1 - October 6, 2025.ONE PIECE Premier Show 2025:- An original live-action stage show where you can get up close and personal with Luffy and leap into the middle of a Super Exciting epic battle!- Featuring stunning stunts, live combat scenes, and dramatic storylines.- Evening-only show, doors opening at 6.15 pm.Sanji's Pirate Restaurant:- A themed dining experience where guests enjoy a full-course meal while being personally served by the Straw Hat crew's suave cook, Sanji.- Family-friendly storytelling and live character interactions.ONE PIECE Story Ride:- Embark on an exciting ONE PIECE ride that brings the story to life with immersive sounds and thrilling motion.- Location: Hollywood Dream - The RidePlan Your USJ Visit Like a Pro:Here's a quick checklist to make the most of your trip:✅ Book tickets early (remember the 93-day rule!)✅ Secure Express Passes if you're targeting major attractions✅ Download the USJ App for real-time updates✅ Wear waterproof gear if visiting during NO LIMIT! COOL SUMMER✅ Reserve separate tickets for the ONE PIECE Premier Show and Sanji's Pirate RestaurantKey Dates at a Glance for Summer Fun in USJ:Mark your calendars - Universal Studios Japan is gearing up for a thrilling Summer 2025 with key dates you won't want to miss. The new rolling ticket release system began on April 26, 2025, while on-site ticket sales officially ended on May 6, making early online booking a must. The park's popular NO LIMIT! COOL SUMMER event runs from July 3 to August 31, while the night-only NO LIMIT! Summer Night experience lights up the evenings from July 1 to August 20. Anime fans can dive into ONE PIECE PREMIER SUMMER 2025 from July 1 to October 6. And don't forget - the highly anticipated Minion Park expansion opens this summer, adding even more mayhem and fun for all ages.Book Your USJ Summer Adventure with KKday!Universal Studios Japan is turning up the heat for Summer 2025 with exciting new attractions, top-tier entertainment, and smart updates to make your visit smoother than ever. From battling alongside the Straw Hat Pirates and blasting through Minion chaos to cooling off in epic splash zones, every moment is packed with fun and adventure.Don't miss out - the thrills, laughs, and unforgettable memories are all waiting. Plan your trip and book your tickets now on KKday:- Studio Passes (general admission)- Express Passes (skip-the-line access)- VIP Passes

