Toobit In Dubai: Championing Crypto Culture As CFN Official Sponsor

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a city known for its innovation and world-class events, Toobit 's sponsorship of Crypto Fight Night (CFN) Dubai 2025 on 1 May this year showcased the exciting connection between blockchain, entertainment, and community building.

Held in conjunction with TOKEN2049, CFN Dubai 2025 combined sports and blockchain, attracting a global audience during one of the busiest weeks in the crypto calendar.

Not unlike TOKEN2049, the event also provided a powerful platform for athletes, creators, and crypto leaders to unite-reflecting the qualities of resilience, precision, and performance that align with Toobit's vision for the digital asset space.









Crypto Culture Comes Alive

Alongside co-sponsors memecoin BONK, stablecoin Solstice, and blockchain venture Ghaf Studios, the award-winning exchange's presence at CFN Dubai 2025 is perhaps also representative of where and how crypto subculture is headed. No longer confined to sterile conference halls or technical panels, blockchain is finding expression in arenas, festivals, and entertainment venues.

A large part of that is due to crypto's inherent demographic. Mostly young, digitally native, and culturally fluent, this generation is building their identities around the assets they're investing in. They want to see their values reflected in the events that merge tech, lifestyle, and high-energy storytelling. And CFN Dubai 2025 delivered exactly that.



It was also an opportunity to engage directly with users, creators, and builders in one of the world's most energized digital hubs. By supporting the event and introducing crypto to the wider sports demographic, the cryptoasset platform was able to enhance the visibility of blockchain applications, reaching over 20,000 concurrent viewers across the official livestream and separate watch parties hosted by the sponsors.

The Highlight

A highlight of CFN Dubai 2025 was the match between Brian Rose, "The OG", and Modrick Buck, "The Warrior".









Brian, 53, is an American-born British podcaster based in London. He is a digital finance advocate and even ran for Mayor of London. Brian hosts London Real, a podcast and former YouTube channel he started in 2011. He made his debut entrance into pro boxing during the match.

29-year-old Modrick Buck, a young musician and boxer, faced Brian in the ring. In the blue corner, he was eager to add another win to his professional record.

"The Warrior" was not able to get the first round knockout that he predicted, with "The OG" holding strong till the end of the match.

After three intense rounds, Modrick Buck claimed a tight victory with scores of 30-27, 30-27, and 28-29 from the three judges.

Built on Partnerships

Despite having no operations nor office in Dubai, Toobit's attendance at TOKEN2049 and CFN Dubai this year was one stop on a broader journey across the globe.



Earlier, the digital asset exchange sponsored Web3 Amsterdam, an annual event that brings together Web3 enthusiasts, innovators, and industry leaders to explore the latest trends and foster collaboration in the Netherlands.



Toobit is set to grace the picturesque city again later this month as a platinum sponsor of Dutch Blockchain Week 2025, continuing its expanding presence in one of Europe's most innovative blockchain hubs.



The exchange has also recently been named Best Crypto Exchange MENA 2025 at the World Business Outlook Awards.



With a newly acquired Polish license issued by the Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF), Toobit's regulatory path continues to evolve alongside their global user base, empowering users and communities with real tools, transparent systems, and meaningful participation.

What's Next for Toobit?

Global expansion continues to be on the cards for Toobit, who has prioritized building its foundations over the promises of hype often found in crypto.

The exchange uses a transparent system, with a publicly verified proof-of-reserves that is independently checked by third-party firms. These include blockchain security experts like Hacken, Beosin, and Elliptic, who conduct regular security assessments.

CFN Dubai 2025 brought this vision to life. From the fighters in the ring to the fans in the stands, the event displayed the same resilience and strategy that define successful traders and teams in the Web3 space.



Toobit is not just building technology. True to its motto of giving "A Bit More Than Crypto", it's shaping the communities behind it as a fast-growing global crypto exchange.

As crypto enters a new era of global adoption, Toobit remains focused on providing a secure, seamless, and user-friendly trading experience.

Disclaimer: Toobit does not currently offer any virtual asset services in the UAE and is not licensed by the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA). Toobit will only provide such services, if any, in Dubai after receiving required licenses from VARA.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds-an award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit empowers traders worldwide to navigate the digital asset markets with confidence. We offer a fair, secure, seamless, and transparent trading experience, ensuring every trade is an opportunity to discover what's next.



For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

