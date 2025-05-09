Russian Forces Step Up Recon Activity Along Frontline Military

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russian troops have intensified reconnaissance operations along the line of contact in the area of responsibility of the Luhansk Operational Strategic Group of Troops.

That is according to Spokesperson for the Luhansk OSGT Dmytro Zaporozhets, who spoke on national television, as reported by Ukrinform.

“Yesterday, enemy reconnaissance activity was limited, involving only three to six spy drones throughout the day,” Zaporozhets said.“Today, however, the enemy increased aerial reconnaissance, mainly from deep within temporarily occupied territory. At the moment, around 18 reconnaissance UAVs, mostly Orlan, Supercam, and ZALA drones, are active near and beyond the frontline.”

Despite the uptick in reconnaissance, the overall situation remains relatively calm in the sector:“The enemy did not deploy tactical aviation or Shahed drones against our operational zone yesterday,” he added.

However, ground assaults by Russian forces continued.

"The highest level of activity was observed in the Toretsk sector, with 20 enemy assault actions recorded. The assaults mainly took place in the morning hours, though some also occurred before noon. Some of the assault actions in the Toretsk sector began the previous day and have been ongoing," the Spokesperson said.

Russian artillery activity dropped by 57% compared to the previous day, when, according to Zaporozhets,“the enemy fired everything they had.” The most intense shelling was recorded in the Kramatorsk sector, where 78 shelling attacks took place.

Hart brigades Russian ammunition depots in Vovchansk sector

Zaporozhets summarized the situation as“routine combat operations” for the Luhansk OSGT, noting that two Russian soldiers were captured yesterday.

As previously reported, Ukrainian forces repelled 193 enemy attacks on May 8, with the heaviest fighting occurring in the Pokrovsk sector.