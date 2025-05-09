$9.48 Bn Medical Foods For Inborn Errors Of Metabolism Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2034

Dublin, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Foods for Inborn Errors of Metabolism Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report describes and explains the Medical Foods for Inborn Errors of Metabolism market and covers 2019-2024, termed the historic period, and 2024-2029, 2034F termed the forecast period. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The global Medical Foods for Inborn Errors of Metabolism market reached a value of nearly $3.07 billion in 2024, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.94% since 2019. The market is expected to grow from $3.07 billion in 2024 to $5.5 billion in 2029 at a rate of 12.34%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.50% from 2029 and reach $9.48 billion in 2034.

Growth in the historic period resulted from the rising detection of genetic disorders, expanding patient access to healthcare services, expanding healthcare infrastructure, and growth in healthcare expenditure globally. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period included the high cost of medical foods.

Going forward, an increasing aging population, rising detection of inborn errors of metabolism, increasing focus on personalized nutrition, growing awareness and detection of metabolic disorders, and supportive government healthcare initiatives will drive the growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the Medical Foods for Inborn Errors of Metabolism market in the future include regulatory classification confusion.

The global Medical Foods for Inborn Errors of Metabolism market is fairly fragmented, with a large number of players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up 21.88% of the total market in 2023. Fresenius Kabi was the largest competitor with a 3.21% share of the market, followed by Nestle S.A. with 3.18%, Abbott Laboratories Inc. with 3.00%, Mount Sinai Health System Inc. with 2.98%, Danone SA with 2.72%, Ajinomoto Co. Inc. with 2.17%, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (Mead Johnson & Company, LLC) with 1.91%, Galen Limited with 1.36%, BC Children's Hospital with 0.69%, and Metagenics Inc. with 0.65%.

The Medical Foods for Inborn Errors of Metabolism market is segmented by product into amino acid-based medical foods, Glytactin with GMP amino acid-modified infant formula with iron, low-calcium/vitamin D-free infant formula with iron, low protein food, and other products. The amino acid-based medical foods market was the largest segment of the Medical Foods for Inborn Errors of Metabolism market segmented by product, accounting for 47.06% or $1.44 billion of the total in 2024.

Going forward, the Glytactin with GMP amino acid-modified infant formula with iron segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the Medical Foods for Inborn Errors of Metabolism market segmented by product, at a CAGR of 13.49% during 2024-2029. The Medical Foods for Inborn Errors of Metabolism market is segmented by forms into powder, liquids, gels, and other forms. The powder market was the largest segment of the Medical Foods for Inborn Errors of Metabolism market segmented by forms, accounting for 51.26% or $1.57 billion of the total in 2024.

Going forward, the gels segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the Medical Foods for Inborn Errors of Metabolism market segmented by forms, at a CAGR of 13.92% during 2024-2029. The Medical Foods for Inborn Errors of Metabolism market is segmented by distribution channel into retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, drug stores, online pharmacies, and other distribution channels. The retail pharmacies market was the largest segment of the Medical Foods for Inborn Errors of Metabolism market segmented by distribution channel, accounting for 34.23% or $1.05 billion of the total in 2024.

Going forward, the online pharmacies segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the Medical Foods for Inborn Errors of Metabolism market segmented by distribution channel, at a CAGR of 14.22% during 2024-2029. The Medical Foods for Inborn Errors of Metabolism market is segmented by diseases into Phenylketonuria (PKU), organic acidurias, homocystinuria, disorders of leucine metabolism, glutaric acidemia type I, renal disease, and other diseases.

The Phenylketonuria (PKU) market was the largest segment of the Medical Foods for Inborn Errors of Metabolism market segmented by diseases, accounting for 37.27% or $1.14 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the Phenylketonuria (PKU) segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the Medical Foods for Inborn Errors of Metabolism market segmented by diseases, at a CAGR of 13.99% during 2024-2029. The Medical Foods for Inborn Errors of Metabolism market is segmented by age group into infants, weaning, adolescents, and adults.

The infants market was the largest segment of the Medical Foods for Inborn Errors of Metabolism market segmented by age group, accounting for 42.06% or $1.29 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the weaning segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the Medical Foods for Inborn Errors of Metabolism market segmented by age group, at a CAGR of 13.61% during 2024-2029.

North America was the largest region in the Medical Foods for Inborn Errors of Metabolism market, accounting for 50.02% or $1.53 billion of the total in 2024. It was followed by Asia Pacific, Western Europe, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the Medical Foods for Inborn Errors of Metabolism market will be Asia Pacific and Middle East where growth will be at CAGRs of 14.40% and 13.73% respectively. These will be followed by Africa and South America where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 13.10% and 12.76% respectively.

