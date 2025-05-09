403
Argentina’S Peso Gains Ground As Reforms Narrow Parallel Market Gap
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Argentina's peso strengthened overnight, with the official exchange rate firming to 1,112.40 per dollar by Friday morning, a 0.05% drop from Thursday.
The informal“blue dollar” followed, sliding to 1,170 pesos, narrowing its premium over the official rate to 2.63%-the smallest gap since President Javier Milei abolished capital controls in April.
The rally reflects cautious optimism as Milei's austerity reforms and a $20 billion IMF bailout stabilize Latin America's third-largest economy. The peso has gained 2.83% since Thursday morning, buoyed by central bank dollar sales and exporter demand.
Banco Nación sold reserves to curb volatility, while farmers liquidated harvest dollars ahead of seasonal bottlenecks. The S&P Merval equity index rose 3.40% on Thursday, mirroring gains in dollar-linked energy and grain stocks.
Inflation, though still at 117.8%, has cooled steadily since Milei slashed public spending and floated the peso within a 1,000–1,400 band. Technical indicators signal short-term momentum. The USD/ARS broke below the 1,150 support level, approaching its 50-day moving average.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) hovered at 50, exiting overbought territory, while a bearish MACD crossover suggested further peso gains. Bollinger Band width contracted, indicating calmer markets after April's 10% devaluation.
Fragile Stability Amid Investor Optimism and Domestic Risks
Investors now bet the peso will stabilize near the band's midpoint. ROFEX futures volumes surged 40% this week, with May contracts priced at 1,134.8.
The Global X MSCI Argentina ETF attracted $120 million in inflows, reversing three weeks of outflows.“Exporters are selling dollars, and carry-trade speculators are entering,” said a Buenos Aires forex trader.“But everyone's eyeing the 1,400 ceiling.”
Risks linger. Traders suspect covert central bank interventions to defend the band despite Milei's free-market rhetoric. Agricultural exporters warn that delayed soybean shipments could tighten dollar supply by July.
Meanwhile, households remain wary; hardware store owner Gustavo Pérez told Reuters,“Suppliers raised prices 30% overnight. I don't know how to price my stock.”
The peso's rebound marks a fragile victory for Milei, whose approval ratings hinge on sustaining reserve growth and taming inflation. With IMF funds replenishing central bank coffers and parallel rates converging, Argentina's currency crisis has eased-for now.
Yet history cautions that stability here is fleeting, and markets still price a 15% depreciation risk by year-end.
