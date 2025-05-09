Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Watch The European's Interview With Gary Yohe On Extreme Weather And Adaptive Strategies


2025-05-09 04:30:45
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Extreme weather events - such as heatwaves and flash floods – are inflicting a high cost on humanity, the environment, and financial structures. As the authorities in the United States recently battled to control wildfires in Los Angeles – among the worst in the state's history – the spotlight has again been thrown on climate change and ways to combat it...begging the question of whether a radical change of thinking is now required?

Juliette Foster spoke to Gary Yohe, Huffington Foundation Professor of Economics & Environmental Studies, Emeritus.


The interview is available to view on YouTube here


The interview is available to view The European's website here

Jonathan Edwards
CP Media Global Limited
email us here
Visit us on social media:
YouTube
X
Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

MENAFN09052025003118003196ID1109527810

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search