Badghis Tribes End 30-Year Feud

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Two tribes have reconciled, ending 30 years of enmity in the capital of Badghis province, Qala-i-Naw, the Ministry of Borders and Tribal Affairs announced on Friday.

According to the ministry, the conflict between the Sadaat and Serkhabi tribes began nearly 30 years ago in Qala-i-Naw.

During a reconciliation meeting on Thursday, both sides agreed, with full consent, not only to avoid future conflicts and disputes but also to foster an atmosphere of lasting peace, unity, and mutual understanding, choosing a peaceful life going forward.

Since the re-establishment of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, hundreds of major and minor conflicts across the country have been resolved.

sa