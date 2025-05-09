Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Gates Foundation To Spend $200 Bn Through 2045 When It Will Shut Down


2025-05-09 03:14:39
New York: The Gates Foundation plans to spend more than $200 billion over the next 20 years, accelerating its public health mission and shutting down in 2045, the organization said Thursday.
The new timetable means a change to the organization's charter, which planned for the foundation to sunset 20 years after the death of founder Bill Gates.
The shift is driven by "urgency and opportunity," as artificial intelligence advances boost the potential for human wellbeing even as governments cut back on aid funding, the foundation said.

