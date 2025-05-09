PM Inaugurates 34Th Edition Of Doha International Book Fair

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani inaugurated yesterday the 34th edition of the Doha International Book Fair (DIBF) under the theme 'From Engraving to Writing.' The fair will run through May 17 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC).

A number of Their Excellencies Sheikhs and Ministers, as well as heads of diplomatic missions, ranking officials and the guests of the exhibition.

H E Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs visited the exhibition pavilions, which include 522 publishing houses from 43 countries. His Excellency was briefed on the works showcased by Qatari, Arab, and international publishers, as well as the latest publications and manuscripts from the Ministry of Culture, government entities, and participating cultural institutions, especially the State of Palestine's pavilion - the guest honour of this edition. Palestine is participating with a special pavilion and a diverse cultural program that highlights authentic Palestinian heritage and intellectual and literary output, and features a variety of traditional and artistic performances.



Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani and Minister of Culture H E Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad Al Thani with other dignitaries at the inauguration of Doha International Book Fair, yesterday.

H E Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs also launched Doha Magazine, which is returning to publication in a new look - as a cultural platform affiliated with the Ministry of Culture

Minister of State and President of Qatar National Library H E Dr. Hamad bin Abdulaziz Al Kuwari described the Doha International Book Fair as a gathering point for authors, publishers, and reading enthusiasts, affirming that printed books will remain resilient despite the challenges posed by digital transformation.

He said that the publishers and readers eagerly anticipate the Doha International Book Fair each year, as it witnesses broad participation from Arab and international publishing houses. Its program is distinguished by cultural depth, addressing valuable topics worthy of discussion, which enriches the fair itself.

He praised the selection of Palestine as the guest of honor, aligning with Qatar's ongoing support for the Palestinian cause and its people.

Minister of State and President of Qatar National Library added that this selection carries great significance, especially given the distortion of Palestinian heritage and culture that the world is witnessing today.

Assistant Undersecretary for Cultural Affairs at the Ministry of Culture, Dr. Ghanem bin Mubarak Al Ali Al Maadheed, emphasized that the Doha International Book Fair is a key component of the Ministry of Culture's strategy to solidify Qatar's cultural standing and enhance its leadership regionally and globally.

He noted that the strong local, Arab, and international participation from publishing houses, libraries, institutions, and diplomatic missions signifies an unprecedented cultural and intellectual movement.

He further explained that this year's cultural programme is rich and diverse, featuring authors, books, and intellectual symposiums, as well as special events at the main theatre, cultural salon, and a dedicated children's program, alongside new publishing houses specialising in children's literature.



H E the Prime Minister and H E the Minister of Culture with children at the book fair.

Expressing pride in the return of Doha magazine after a three-year hiatus, he stated that the magazine will be published in both print and digital formats, featuring a variety of cultural programs, including podcasts, which align with the ministry's comprehensive cultural vision.

Director of the Doha International Book Fair, Jassim Ahmed Al Buainain, stated that this year's edition is the largest in the fair's history, with 522 publishing houses from 43 countries, alongside a vast array of accompanying events featuring high-quality content catering to various age groups and keeping pace with advancements in publishing and authorship.

He added that this year's cultural programme includes more than 15 daily events, ranging from interactive workshops on writing, calligraphy, and technology to theatrical performances and special shows for children in the main theatre.

These events have been designed to align with the fair's theme, 'From Inscription to Writing,' reinforcing the evolution of knowledge and tools of expression.

He continued by stressing that, this year, the fair welcomes the participation of around 15 libraries from Halabouni Street in Syria for the first time. These libraries are among the most prestigious in the Arab world.

This is part of a longstanding annual tradition where the fair highlights a distinctive cultural experience from an Arab country. In the past two editions, he added, they hosted Al Mutanabbi Street in Iraq and Al Azbakeya Wall in Egypt.

Regarding the announcement of winners for the inaugural Doha International Book Fair Award, Al Buainain confirmed that the winners will be revealed during the fair, noting that the award will continue into a second edition next year, given its successful debut.

He also praised the broad participation of Arab and foreign publishing houses, as well as local publishers and Palestinian publishing houses, coinciding with Palestine's role as the guest of honor this year, allowing visitors to experience the richness of Palestinian culture and heritage.