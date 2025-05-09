Awqaf Ministry Showcases Religious Books, Endowment Concept At DIBF

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs H E Ghanem bin Shaheen bin Ghanem Al Ghanim participated in the official opening of the 34th Doha International Book Fair (DIBF) at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center yesterday.

The Minister also toured the Ministry's pavilion and its participating departments, reviewing key contributions, publications, and programmes offered to the public.

The Ministry's presence at the fair is marked by a comprehensive pavilion featuring multiple sections representing various departments. The goal is to showcase the Ministry's scholarly, legal, religious, and endowment-related publications, while also highlighting its most impactful programmes that serve the local community and visitors from diverse backgrounds.

The General Directorate of Endowment's section features a display of major projects and endowment deeds, offering explanations on the concept of endowment and its societal benefits. It also introduces the Endowment Studies Center. The Da'wah and Religious Guidance Department, through the“Islamweb” platform, offers interactive activities and printed materials aimed at academics, students, and school groups. The platform showcases its Islamic library and fatwa services, contributing to the cultural and religious awareness of visitors. The children's corner offers coloring and drawing activities, along with valuable giveaways for participants.

Sheikh Abdulla Bin Zaid Al Mahmoud Islamic Cultural Center features a prominent section highlighting its multilingual publications and awareness programs for expatriate communities. Notable titles include“Understanding Islam,”“The Last Ten Parts of the Qur'an,” and the“Pathway to Arabic” series. The center also presents visual content, including an informational film and a virtual reality experience introducing its mission.

The Department of Islamic Affairs showcases notable publications on Islamic heritage, while the Department of Islamic Research and Studies presents key works, including“The Ummah Book” and the Sheikh Ali bin Abdullah Al Thani International Endowment Award.