A1 Technologies Named #1 On Australia's Best Workplacestm In Technology List (Micro) By Great Place To Work® Australia

A1 Technologies named #1 on Australia's Best WorkplacesTM in Technology (Micro Business Category) list by Great Place to Work® Australia 2025.

- - Rob Rattray, Director, A1 TechnologiesSYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A1 Technologies has been ranked the #1 Best Place to WorkTM in the Micro Business category on the 2025 Best Workplaces in TechnologyTM list, announced by Great Place to WorkAustralia. The honour recognises A1 Technologies for its people-first culture, leadership, and commitment to building a high-trust workplace where individuals can thrive.The list recognises 55 exceptional technology companies across four size categories, based on confidential employee feedback and a detailed analysis of company culture using Great Place to Work's rigorous methodology.About A1 TechnologiesA1 Technologies is a Microsoft Solutions Partner and Managed Service Provider helping businesses across Australia thrive with Microsoft Cloud. We specialise in designing, deploying, and managing solutions across Microsoft 365, Azure, DevOps, and Power Platform. Our deep Microsoft expertise, combined with a people-first culture and commitment to exceptional service, sets us apart. We believe that investing in our team-through continuous learning, collaboration, and work-life balance-drives better outcomes for our customers. At A1 Technologies, we're not just experts in Microsoft-we're passionate about delivering meaningful impact for our clients and building a workplace where people feel valued, supported, and inspired.Learn more: /news/a1-technologies-best-place-to-workAbout Great Place to WorkGreat Place to Workis the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, it has surveyed over 100 million employees worldwide and developed a rigorous methodology for recognising outstanding employee experiences and company culture.

