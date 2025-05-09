Policyx Expands Horizons: Gears Up For Motor Insurance Debut In FY26

India's motor insurance sector is witnessing robust growth, projected to expand from 1.12 lakh crore in 2025 to 1.82 lakh crore by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.25%

- Naval GoelGURUGRAM, HARYANA, INDIA, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Gurugram, May 7, 2025 - PolicyX .com, a leading digital insurance web aggregator, is set to diversify its portfolio by introducing a dedicated motor insurance vertical in the next 2 months of the fiscal year 2026. With an ambitious goal of achieving ₹200 crore in gross written premiums (GWP) from motor insurance alone, this strategic move aligns with the company's vision to cater to the evolving needs of Indian consumers.India's motor insurance sector is witnessing robust growth, projected to expand from 1.12 lakh crore in 2025 to 1.82 lakh crore by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.25% . This surge is fueled by increasing vehicle sales, heightened awareness about insurance, and a shift towards digital platforms for policy purchases as per a report by Mordor Intelligence.“PolicyX provides users with the ability to compare policies, customize coverage, and access a range of add-ons such as zero depreciation, engine protection, and roadside assistance. By emphasizing transparency and user-friendliness, the new vertical aims to simplify the insurance buying process for consumers across the country” says Bijendra Singh, Sales manager at PolicyX.According to a recent study by ETBFSI, there's been a growing preference among Indian consumers for comprehensive motor insurance policies, with a significant number opting for additional covers to enhance protection. This marks PolicyX's entry into the motor insurance space is timely, aiming to meet this demand by offering tailored solutions that prioritize safety, affordability, and convenience"Introducing a motor insurance vertical is a natural progression for PolicyX, our goal is to provide comprehensive insurance solutions under one roof, ensuring our customers have access to the best products that suit their individual needs”, said Naval Goel, CEO at PolicyX.About PolicyXPolicyX is a premier online insurance aggregator in India & follows an advisory approach to provide expert insurance advice on a wide array of insurance products including health , life, term , and now motor insurance. Their“No spam No gimmicks” tagline reflect their Commitment to transparency and customer satisfaction. PolicyX empowers users to make informed insurance decisions through its intuitive platform.

