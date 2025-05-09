Megha Ray Joins Cast Of ‘Divya Prem: Pyaar Aur Rahasya Ki Kahani’

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 9 (IANS) Actress Megha Ray has joined the cast of the upcoming show“Divya Prem: Pyaar aur Rahasya ki Kahani”, said she felt an instant connection with both the makers and the story.

The teaser introduces the show's lead, Megha stepping into the role of the female protagonist, and Suraj Pratap Singh as the male lead. It begins with a powerful glimpse of Mahakal, setting a mystical and divine tone. As the lead characters slowly walk toward each other, their eyes meet with an intense, unspoken connection.

The moment their hands touch, something magical happens-the Trishul and snake tattoo on him, and the crescent moon on her, start to glow, offering a symbolic glimpse into a world where every emotion is laced with mystery and magic.

Talking about the show, Megha said,“Divya Prem: Pyaar aur Rahasya ki Kahani came to me very naturally. After a few conversations with the team, I felt an instant connection with both the makers and the story. It's one of those rare projects that finds you at just the right time, when you're ready for a fresh start.”

She added:“I'm genuinely excited because it's not just an entertaining show-it's a magical world that truly pulls you in. I can't wait for viewers to see a new side of me through this character and experience the love and mystery we're bringing to life.”

The show will air on Sun Neo.

Talking about Megha, the actress began her career in 2019 with Zee TV's short-lived drama series Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai. She is best known for her role as Rani in the hit drama Apna Time Bhi Aayega. She gained further recognition for her portrayal as Radhika Yadav in the drama Sapnon Ki Chhalaang, which also had Pulkit Bangia as the lead. The show concluded in August 2023.