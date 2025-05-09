Bekaert - Update On The Share Buyback Program And Liquidity Agreement
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
| Highest Price
paid (€)
| Lowest Price
paid (€)
| Total
Amount (€)
|1 May 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|MTF CBOE
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|2 May 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|10 498
|34.70
|35.05
|34.00
|364 281
|MTF CBOE
|3 502
|34.66
|34.95
|34.30
|121 379
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|5 May 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|15 163
|34.83
|35.00
|34.55
|528 127
|MTF CBOE
|7 194
|34.82
|35.00
|34.60
|250 495
|MTF Turquoise
|1 307
|34.81
|34.90
|34.60
|45 497
|MTF Aquis
|1 153
|34.82
|34.95
|34.70
|40 147
|6 May 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|14 998
|34.60
|34.95
|34.10
|518 931
|MTF CBOE
|6 930
|34.66
|34.95
|34.20
|240 194
|MTF Turquoise
|1 299
|34.63
|34.95
|34.25
|44 984
|MTF Aquis
|1 201
|34.68
|35.00
|34.40
|41 651
|7 May 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|14 475
|35.30
|35.50
|34.95
|510 968
|MTF CBOE
|6 160
|35.27
|35.45
|35.00
|217 263
|MTF Turquoise
|1 336
|35.27
|35.50
|35.05
|47 121
|MTF Aquis
|1 313
|35.31
|35.50
|35.00
|46 362
|Total
|86 529
|34.87
|35.50
|34.00
|3 017 400
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 200 shares during the period from 1 May 2025 to 7 May 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 3 500 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 1 May 2025 to 7 May 2025:
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|1 May 2025
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|2 May 2025
|200
|34.50
|34.50
|34.50
|6 900
|5 May 2025
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|6 May 2025
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|7 May 2025
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|Total
|200
|6 900
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|1 May 2025
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|2 May 2025
|2 000
|34.56
|35.00
|34.20
|69 120
|5 May 2025
|200
|35.00
|35.00
|35.00
|7 000
|6 May 2025
|500
|34.86
|34.90
|34.80
|17 430
|7 May 2025
|800
|35.26
|35.45
|35.00
|28 208
|Total
|3 500
|121 758
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 32 067 shares.
On 7 May 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 235 334 own shares, or 5.96% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
