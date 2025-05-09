Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bekaert - Update On The Share Buyback Program And Liquidity Agreement


2025-05-09 02:17:15
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 1 May 2025 to 7 May 2025

Update on the Share Buyback Program
Bekaert announces today that it has completed the second tranche of its € 200 million share buyback program. During the tranche, which started on 28 February 2025 and ended on 7 May 2025, the company repurchased 703 937 ordinary shares for an aggregate consideration of € 24 million.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 1 May 2025 to 7 May 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 86 529 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 1 May 2025 to 7 May 2025:

Repurchase of shares
Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price
paid (€) 		Lowest Price
paid (€) 		Total
Amount (€)
1 May 2025 Euronext Brussels
MTF CBOE
MTF Turquoise
MTF Aquis
2 May 2025 Euronext Brussels 10 498 34.70 35.05 34.00 364 281
MTF CBOE 3 502 34.66 34.95 34.30 121 379
MTF Turquoise
MTF Aquis
5 May 2025 Euronext Brussels 15 163 34.83 35.00 34.55 528 127
MTF CBOE 7 194 34.82 35.00 34.60 250 495
MTF Turquoise 1 307 34.81 34.90 34.60 45 497
MTF Aquis 1 153 34.82 34.95 34.70 40 147
6 May 2025 Euronext Brussels 14 998 34.60 34.95 34.10 518 931
MTF CBOE 6 930 34.66 34.95 34.20 240 194
MTF Turquoise 1 299 34.63 34.95 34.25 44 984
MTF Aquis 1 201 34.68 35.00 34.40 41 651
7 May 2025 Euronext Brussels 14 475 35.30 35.50 34.95 510 968
MTF CBOE 6 160 35.27 35.45 35.00 217 263
MTF Turquoise 1 336 35.27 35.50 35.05 47 121
MTF Aquis 1 313 35.31 35.50 35.00 46 362
Total 86 529 34.87 35.50 34.00 3 017 400

Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 200 shares during the period from 1 May 2025 to 7 May 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 3 500 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 1 May 2025 to 7 May 2025:

Purchase of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
1 May 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
2 May 2025 200 34.50 34.50 34.50 6 900
5 May 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
6 May 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
7 May 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
Total 200 6 900


Sale of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
1 May 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
2 May 2025 2 000 34.56 35.00 34.20 69 120
5 May 2025 200 35.00 35.00 35.00 7 000
6 May 2025 500 34.86 34.90 34.80 17 430
7 May 2025 800 35.26 35.45 35.00 28 208
Total 3 500 121 758

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 32 067 shares.

On 7 May 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 235 334 own shares, or 5.96% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.


Attachment

  • p250509E - Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

