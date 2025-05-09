Bekaert - Update On The Share Buyback Program And Liquidity Agreement

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement Period from 1 May 2025 to 7 May 2025 Update on the Share Buyback Program

Bekaert announces today that it has completed the second tranche of its € 200 million share buyback program. During the tranche, which started on 28 February 2025 and ended on 7 May 2025, the company repurchased 703 937 ordinary shares for an aggregate consideration of € 24 million. Bekaert announces today that during the period from 1 May 2025 to 7 May 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 86 529 shares. The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 1 May 2025 to 7 May 2025:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 1 May 2025 Euronext Brussels MTF CBOE MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 2 May 2025 Euronext Brussels 10 498 34.70 35.05 34.00 364 281 MTF CBOE 3 502 34.66 34.95 34.30 121 379 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 5 May 2025 Euronext Brussels 15 163 34.83 35.00 34.55 528 127 MTF CBOE 7 194 34.82 35.00 34.60 250 495 MTF Turquoise 1 307 34.81 34.90 34.60 45 497 MTF Aquis 1 153 34.82 34.95 34.70 40 147 6 May 2025 Euronext Brussels 14 998 34.60 34.95 34.10 518 931 MTF CBOE 6 930 34.66 34.95 34.20 240 194 MTF Turquoise 1 299 34.63 34.95 34.25 44 984 MTF Aquis 1 201 34.68 35.00 34.40 41 651 7 May 2025 Euronext Brussels 14 475 35.30 35.50 34.95 510 968 MTF CBOE 6 160 35.27 35.45 35.00 217 263 MTF Turquoise 1 336 35.27 35.50 35.05 47 121 MTF Aquis 1 313 35.31 35.50 35.00 46 362 Total 86 529 34.87 35.50 34.00 3 017 400

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 200 shares during the period from 1 May 2025 to 7 May 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 3 500 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 1 May 2025 to 7 May 2025:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 1 May 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 2 May 2025 200 34.50 34.50 34.50 6 900 5 May 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 6 May 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 7 May 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 Total 200 6 900





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 1 May 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 2 May 2025 2 000 34.56 35.00 34.20 69 120 5 May 2025 200 35.00 35.00 35.00 7 000 6 May 2025 500 34.86 34.90 34.80 17 430 7 May 2025 800 35.26 35.45 35.00 28 208 Total 3 500 121 758

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 32 067 shares.

On 7 May 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 235 334 own shares, or 5.96% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.





Attachment

p250509E - Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement