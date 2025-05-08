Spot The Aflac Duck In Two New Commercials

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published on Aflac Newsroom

The Aflac Duck has been a beloved icon for 25 years, consistently making a big splash in commercials with its quirky personality and memorable quacks. With each new ad, the Aflac Duck charms audiences and reinforces - with a friendly, fun twist - the company's message that Aflac helps close the financial gap where health insurance ends and out-of-pocket expenses begin.

The Aflac Duck shoots; it scores!

In Aflac's latest commercial,“Duck Dunk,” the Aflac Duck knows how to rise to the occasion. The commercial includes a brilliant twist: a cleverly hidden Easter egg featuring Allisha Gray's 2024 All-Star Weekend prize money check from Aflac - a nod to the company's dedication to promoting women's sports by supplementing the prize money, ensuring WNBA Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest winners received the same $55,000 payout as their NBA counterparts. And what's more? Aflac recently renewed the partnership in 2025.

The spot features an all-star lineup, including Coach Staley; ESPN and SEC Network analyst and WNBA reporter Andraya Carter; and Allisha Gray, guard for the Atlanta Dream and two-time WNBA All-Star.

Watch as the Aflac Duck dunks on the out-of-pocket-expenses related to a health event with an assist from Coach Staley .

When the gap is too big, there's one duck who can help.

When off the court, the Aflac Duck can be seen performing daring feats as a stunt double in another new commercial,“Stunt Duck.”

We wanted to create something that not only entertained, but opened people's eyes to a real problem,” said Garth Knutson, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at Aflac.“We used humor to shine a light on how Aflac steps up to help close a gap. Whether it's a surprise hospital bill or a wellness visit, Aflac can help with expenses health insurance doesn't cover.”

Watch as the Aflac Duck steps in and effortlessly tackles a different kind of gap.

