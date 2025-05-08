Iran Rejects Alleged Involvement In“Terror Plot” In London

MENAFN - Nam News Network) TEHRAN, May 9 (NNN-IRNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, yesterday, categorically rejected media claims that, Iranian nationals were involved in a suspected“terror plot” against the Israeli embassy in London.

“Iran, in no uncertain terms, categorically rejects any involvement in such actions, and confirms that we have not been informed of any allegations via proper diplomatic channels,” Araghchi wrote, on social media platform X.

Iran urged Britain“to engage, so that we may assist any probe into credible allegations. Timing and lack of engagement suggest that something is amiss,” he wrote, urging the British authorities to afford Iranian citizens“due process.”

Araghchi warned of third parties' intention of“derailing diplomacy and provoking escalation, resorting to desperate measures, including false flag operations.”

On Sunday, London's Metropolitan Police said, five Iranian nationals were arrested on Saturday over an alleged plot to target“specific premises,” without naming the targeted site.

The police said Monday that, it had secured warrants to detain four of the arrested for questioning until May 10 (tomorrow), whereas the fifth had been released on bail, with conditions.

On Wednesday, The Times and BBC reported that, the Israeli embassy in London was the target of the“terror plot.”– NNN-IRNA