Minerals Deal Ratified: Economy Ministry Expects Extra Documents To Be Signed Next Week

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The minerals deal between Ukraine and the United States, which has recently been ratified by the Verkhovna Rada, greenlights the remaining agreements, and the Ukrainian Economy Ministry expects to endorse them next week.

The relevant statement was made by the members of the negotiating team from Ukraine in a conversation with journalists, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“This agreement allows us to sign all other agreements that we used to talk about and, upon the completion of internal procedures, we will be happy to also move on to discussing all other documents in the formats of either parliamentary control or dialogue with the media,” Ukrainian Economy Deputy Minister, Trade Representative of Ukraine Taras Kachka noted.

When asked about the timing of consideration of the limited partnership agreement and other documents stipulated by the recently adopted bill, Ukrainian First Deputy Prime Minister, Economy Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko mentioned that they are likely to be finalized as soon as next week.

“Next Monday/Tuesday, I hope, they will be finalized and, accordingly, signed by both parties. I hope there will be two agreements at once, as the American side is interested in finalizing all formalities and making the Fund operational as soon as possible,” Svyrydenko explained.

Among other things, she thanked Members of Parliament for their support and promptness in passing the bill on the ratification of the agreement.

According to Kachka, the Verkhovna Rada's recent decision is a success that demonstrates the confidence of MPs in the Government.

“This is truly a success. I am very pleased that Parliament trusts us, trusts the Government, trusts the document that we have. And this, in fact, was our key method of negotiations,” Kachka added.

A reminder that, on May 8, 2025, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine endorsed draft bill No. 0309 “On the ratification of the Agreement between the Government of Ukraine and the Government of the United States of America on the establishment of the U.S.-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund”. A total of 338 Members of Parliament voted in favor of such decision.

This document ratifies the corresponding agreement, which was signed in Washington on April 30, 2025. The agreement enters into force on the date of the later diplomatic note in the exchange of notes between the parties, confirming that each side has completed its internal procedures.