Xailient And Konami To Debut Privacy-Safe Biometric Innovation For Table Games At G2E Asia 2025

MACAU, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Xailient Inc., the world leader in privacy-safe computer vision AI, today announced the debut of a groundbreaking biometric innovation in partnership with global gaming leader Konami Gaming, Inc. At G2E Asia 2025 , Konami will unveil SYNK VisionTM Tables , a new addition to its award-winning SYNKROS® casino management system, powered by Xailient's privacy-preserving facial recognition AI technology.

Attendees of G2E Asia 2025 will be among the first to experience SYNK Vision Tables in action, as Konami showcases the new technology at Booth #B1303 at The Venetian Expo in Macau. The solution delivers seamless player recognition, real-time rating, and instant rewards-marking a transformational step in the convergence of biometric technology and gaming operations.

This latest innovation extends the success of SYNK Vision Slots to the live table games environment, providing casinos with a unified biometric ecosystem that automatically recognizes players as they sit down-without the need for loyalty cards. For players, the experience is frictionless, secure, and personalized. For operators, it offers powerful real-time insights, reduced fraud risk, and improved player engagement.

"SYNK Vision Tables represents a major leap forward in biometric player tracking," said Lars Oleson, CEO of Xailient . "By combining Xailient's real-time, privacy-safe AI face recognition with Konami's SYNKROS system, we're delivering next-generation capabilities that enhance the player experience while upholding the highest standards of privacy and data protection."

Mallika Patel, VP of Product at Xailient, said, "Face Recognition AI provides triple benefit from a single technology. Responsible gaming, anti-money laundering, and patron loyalty programs all benefit from robust and reliable replacement to carded play."

"Together with Xailient, we're enabling operators to unify their slots and tables under a single intelligent ecosystem," said Joe Mayer, Systems Sales & Operations Manager at Konami Australia Pty Ltd. "With SYNK Vision Tables, operators can improve the accuracy and efficiency of their loyalty programs while providing players with a streamlined, personalized, and cardless experience."

About Konami Gaming, Inc.

Konami Gaming, Inc. is a Las Vegas-based subsidiary of KONAMI GROUP CORPORATION (TSE: 9766). The company is a leading designer and manufacturer of casino games and technology for the global gaming market. For more information about Konami Gaming, Inc. or the SYNKROS® casino management system, please visit .

About Xailient Inc.

Xailient is the global leader in privacy-safe artificial intelligence solutions for computer vision. Its patented edge-based facial recognition and object detection technologies are trusted by Fortune 500 companies and comply with data protection and AI integrity regulations across more than 80 jurisdictions worldwide. Xailient's AI solutions enable devices to see, understand, and adapt - driving digital transformation across industries. For further information please visit .

Media Contact – Xailient

Rebecca Smith

Director of Operations

[email protected]

SOURCE Xailient Inc.

