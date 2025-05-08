Nsight Health And Zoo Health Announce Strategic Partnership To Expand Access To Remote Patient Monitoring And Chronic Care Management

MENAFN - PR Newswire) By integrating Nsight Health's services into its billing and practice management offerings, Zoo Health enables its provider clients to adopt seamlessly and scale RPM and CCM programs. This partnership allows practices to deliver proactive, continuous care to patients with chronic conditions-without adding operational burden.

"We're proud to partner with Zoo Health, a trusted name in medical billing and practice support," said Dan Uniejewski, Director of Partnerships at Nsight Health. "Our collaboration gives Zoo Health providers a streamlined way to implement high-impact care programs that generate new revenue while improving the health and well-being of their patients. It's a win for practices and a win for patient care."

Zoo Health will offer Nsight Health's end-to-end RPM and CCM solutions-including connected devices, care coordination, and clinical reporting-as part of its suite of services to providers nationwide.

"Our goal has always been to help providers run healthier, more efficient practices," said Kelly Schoenfeld, Chief Executive Officer of Zoo Health. "By partnering with Nsight Health, we're giving our clients access to a turnkey solution for RPM and CCM-two of the most impactful programs in today's value-based care landscape. This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to support providers in delivering better care and achieving stronger financial performance."

This partnership reflects a mutual commitment to modernizing healthcare delivery-making it more proactive, connected, and efficient. By combining Zoo Health's operational expertise with Nsight Health's clinical technology, the collaboration empowers providers to better manage chronic care, enhance patient engagement, and streamline practice workflows.

About Nsight Health

Nsight Health is a leading provider of Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) and Chronic Care Management (CCM) solutions that empower healthcare providers to deliver personalized care through innovative technology and services. Nsight Health's mission is to improve patient outcomes and reduce the burden of chronic disease management.

About Zoo Health

Zoo Health is a provider-focused medical billing and revenue cycle management company dedicated to helping healthcare practices operate more efficiently and profitably. By combining expert billing services with modern tools and personalized support, Zoo Health enables providers to streamline operations, optimize reimbursement, and focus more on delivering quality patient care.

Media Contact: Tara Gearheart, [email protected]

