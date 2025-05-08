What's Next For Bitcoin Price As It Takes Another Step To Mainstream

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas, rated as a top 100 investment website for investment including cryptocurrecny, issues market news and commentary on the future price of Bitcoin.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD ) is aiming for $100,000 and upwards again following big news that on May 6, 2025, New Hampshire became the first U.S. state to approve a law allowing the investment of up to 5% of its public funds into cryptocurrency, The bill notes that it specifically refers to Bitcoin, which is the only digital asset currently meeting the law's $500 billion market cap requirement.

Governor Kelly Ayotte signed the bill, known as HB 302, into law, marking a significant step toward integrating digital assets into state financial strategies. The legislation, championed by State Rep. Keith Ammon and supported by the Satoshi Action Fund, aims to diversify state investments and hedge against inflation, with Ammon noting it "embraces financial innovation" to counter federal monetary policies. The law mandates secure U.S.-regulated custody for the assets, either through a state-controlled multisig wallet or a qualified custodian, ensuring transparency and fiscal responsibility.

Governor Kelly Ayotte said on X, @KellyAyotte, "New Hampshire is once again First in the Nation!

"Just signed a new law allowing our state to invest in cryptocurrency and precious metals."

Roy, Managing Director at WTR , who covers technology (including cryptocurrency regulation, banking, and market trends) noted on 'NH Makes History But Federal Action Req'd for BTC Mainstream'.



"New Hampshire is the first state to legally approve a strategic crypto reserve, including Bitcoin. While this is a step towards making it more mainstream, more will be needed." "Since the first of the year BTC is up about 4%, while S&P is down 4% --- not a huge difference. The outperformance has come since early April."

"Something on the federal level is needed to make people really take notice, but New Hampshire's move certainly does not hurt."

