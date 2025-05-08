GTC Expands With Addition Of Comas Renowned Spanish Cutlery Brand Strengthening GTC's Comprehensive Tabletop Offering

Global Tableware Collective (GTC) is pleased to announce its newest brand partnership with Comas, a leader in hospitality cutlery since 1991.

- Dino Mitsos, VP and General Manager at Global Tableware Collective. YOUNGSTOWN, OH, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Global Tableware Collective (GTC) is pleased to announce its newest brand partnership with Comas, a leader in hospitality cutlery since 1991. Based in Spain, Comas brings decades of expertise in professional flatware and table accessories, further enhancing GTC's vision of delivering a fully integrated tabletop solution for the hospitality industry.For over 30 years, Comas has specialized in providing high-quality, durable, and design-forward cutlery collections tailored to the unique demands of restaurants, hotels, and foodservice operators. Led by CEO Daniel Comas and Commercial Director Tomás Fernández, the company remains committed to advancing the dining experience through strategic design, quality manufacturing, and strong global partnerships. With an unwavering dedication to craftsmanship and performance, Comas continues to set the standard for innovation in hospitality flatware across international markets.The addition of Comas completes GTC's vision of a comprehensive tabletop, combining dinnerware, glassware, buffet, and now flatware, all under one collective. With this partnership, operators can streamline their sourcing process while accessing premium brands that uphold the highest in design, functionality, and reliability standards.“Bringing Comas into the GTC portfolio is a significant milestone,” said Dino Mitsos, General Manager and President of GTC.“They're more than just a cutlery company, they're true partners in hospitality. Their expertise, passion, and proven performance perfectly align with our mission to deliver best-in-class tabletop solutions to the industry.”The 2025 National Restaurant Association Show attendees are invited to visit Booth #7639 to experience Comas firsthand, alongside GTC's full lineup of tabletop brands. Discover how Comas is redefining hospitality cutlery with collections designed to elevate any dining experience.About Global Tableware CollectiveGlobal Tableware Collective is a pioneering venture dedicated to curating an exceptional selection of tableware brands that embody craftsmanship, elegance, and innovation. Focusing on quality, sustainability, and customer satisfaction, GTC aims to redefine the dining experience by offering discerning consumers access to premium tableware products from around the world.For more information about Global Tableware Collective and its offerings, visit or contact ....

