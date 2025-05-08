10Web Launches AI Website Builder API To Empower The Next Wave Of Online Entrepreneurs

#1 AI Website Builder API by 10Web

Instantly generate fully hosted, customizable WordPress sites from a single prompt with 10Web's new AI Website Builder API for developers and platforms.

- Arto Minasyan - Founder & CEO at 10WebNEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- 10Web, the company that pioneered AI-powered website creation on WordPress, today announced the launch of the 10Web AI Website Builder API - a developer-first tool that enables platforms to instantly generate hosted, fully customizable WordPress websites from a single text input.With this launch, 10Web opens up its proprietary AI technology to the broader startup ecosystem. The API is designed for SaaS platforms, agencies, resellers, and other businesses that support entrepreneurs. It allows them to embed seamless website creation into their workflows, helping users launch their online presence in minutes, directly from inside the partner's product experience.“As an entrepreneur, I know how many ideas die simply because building a website feels overwhelming. That's the barrier we've been working to break,” said Arto Minasyan, Founder and CEO of 10Web.“This API puts the power of our years of work in AI, hosting, and WordPress into the hands of partners who can help millions get online - instantly.”AI That Builds More Than Just WebsitesUnlike traditional AI builders that simply populate pre-set templates, 10Web's new API creates unique websites tailored to each business. Its custom-built generation engine uses a simple text prompt to produce fully functional, mobile-ready, ecommerce-enabled websites - complete with original layouts, relevant content, and purpose-built visuals.All websites are generated on WordPress, the world's most widely used open-source CMS, and are hosted on 10Web's managed infrastructure. Each site is customizable via a built-in Elementor-based drag-and-drop editor, and includes SSL, staging, backups, DNS management, and SEO optimization out of the box.The system supports a wide range of use cases - from personal sites to advanced ecommerce stores - with native integration of WooCommerce, the open-source platform that powers over one-third of all online stores worldwide. Partners can offer ecommerce-ready websites with product management, payments, shipping, and inventory tools, all under their own brand.“This is more than AI that builds websites - it's AI that launches businesses,” added Minasyan.Built for Developers, Designed for ScaleThe 10Web AI Website Builder API is powered by domain-specific orchestration of leading generative AI models, including Google Gemini, OpenAI, and Anthropic. These models are customized and coordinated using 10Web's proprietary architecture to ensure high-quality results at scale.At the core of the API is a multi-agent system, where specialized AI agents handle discrete tasks - from copywriting to layout composition - all optimized for the WordPress ecosystem. This infrastructure also powers the 10Web AI Co-Pilot, which allows users to modify layout, settings, and content in real time using natural language.The result is a platform that's not only fast and extensible but also deeply integrated with enterprise-level developer workflows.Key Capabilities:-AI website generation: Entire sites built from a single text prompt-Plugin presets: Tailor tools to user type, vertical, or use case-On-page editing: Drag-and-drop control with Elementor-Managed WordPress hosting: SSL, staging, backups, DNS-Developer tools: Dashboards, sandbox, analytics, real-time previewComing Soon:-On-page AI Co-Pilot for live section generation and edits-Enhanced business tools for ecommerce and operations-Custom SDKs in Python and JavaScript-Dynamic content personalization and layout buildersFlexible Pricing & Early AccessPricing starts at $5 per site for enterprise tiers and drops to $3.50/month per site at scale. Exclusive packages and early adopter offers are available for partners launching in Q2 2025.About 10Web10Web helps entrepreneurs launch and grow faster by combining the power of AI with the flexibility of open-source WordPress. Its pioneering text-to-website technology has been used to generate over 2 million websites, helping users turn ideas into businesses in minutes.The company is backed by leading investors, including Andrew Ng, and has been featured in Forbes, TechCrunch, and TechRadar. 10Web holds a 4.8 rating on Trustpilot from over 1,100 reviews and continues to push boundaries with developer-first tools that simplify digital presence setup at scale.

