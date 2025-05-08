Hilton Austin Welcomes Kevin Michel As New Executive Chef

With more than 10 years of industry experience, Chef Kevin plans to take hotel guests and local diners on an authentic culinary journey, blending traditional ingredients with diverse cooking methods

AUSTIN, Texas, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilton Austin named Kevin Michel as the new executive chef of the 801-room property. With over 10 years of food and beverage experience, he joins the hotel from Juniper Hotel Cupertino, Curio Collection by Hilton in Cupertino, California where he previously served as executive chef. In his new role, Chef Kevin will bring his expertise and dedication to excellence in leading the hotel's banquet and culinary operations – with the capability of accommodating corporate and social events of up to 1,760 seated attendees – creating dining menus, and overseeing the hotel's two on-site restaurants: Cannon + Belle and Austin Taco Project .

Working collaboratively alongside his new team, Chef Kevin plans to utilize his diverse style of multi-cultural cooking techniques to infuse fresh and unique ingredients into Austin Taco Project's eclectic menu. At Cannon + Belle, Chef Kevin intends to introduce his signature house dry-aged ribeye alongside an array of new dishes, complementing the concept's reputation for authentic flavors with a modern twist.

"My cooking technique is built around elevating simple ingredients with love and care, and I am delighted to bring this passion to the culinary offerings at Hilton Austin," said Chef Kevin. "I am excited to lead my team in building upon Hilton Austin's existing culinary experiences and creating new dishes that use globally inspired, naturally delicious ingredients to bring innovation to our restaurants."

"Hilton Austin is thrilled to add Chef Kevin's inventive style into our already deep repertoire of culinary talent," said Joe Bolash, general manager, Hilton Austin. "Kevin's experience in the Bay Area and passion for locally sourced cuisine will ensure an authentic dining experience, featuring the best that Central Texas has to offer."

A native of the San Francisco Bay Area, Chef Kevin was surrounded by a family of great cooks and appreciates cooking for its unique ability to bring people together and foster connections. During his youth, Chef Kevin was a touring musician and would pull over on the side of the road and prepare his own meals, which further inspired his passion for cooking and transitioned into hospitality. Chef Kevin's experience includes The Restaurant at Wente Vineyards, Hop Devine, Dio Deka, and executive chef at Juniper Hotel Cupertino, Curio Collection by Hilton.

