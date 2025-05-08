KUNG FU TEA AND UNIVERSAL PICTURES' HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON SOAR TOGETHER WITH DRAGONFRUIT-FUELED PARTNERSHIP



Toothless Soaring Slush : Sweet dragonfruit slush topped with creamy milk cap

Stormfly's Dragonfruit Splash : Zesty lemonade, delicious dragonfruit with crunchy chia seeds Monstrous Flight Tea : Fruity dragonfruit tea topped with classic honey boba

The partnership will feature custom packaging, with each drink boldly featuring some of the most iconic dragons from How to Train Your Dragon. Adding to the adventure, every purchase of a limited-edition How to Train Your Dragon drink will include a collectible trading cards. Fans can collect all 11 cards, with varying levels of rarity (while supplies last).

For those looking for a boba refresher on their way to the film's premiere on June 13, Kung Fu Tea customers will also receive a limited-edition chibi-inspired Toothless Boba Buddy sticker (while supplies last).

Kung Fu Tea will also host an Instagram sweepstakes, offering lucky fans the chance to win $100 in Kung Fu Tea credit and movie tickets. Follow @KungFuTeaUSA for details on how to Fuel Your Flight.

About Kung Fu Tea:

Founded in Queens, NY in 2010, Kung Fu Tea is a leading handcrafted bubble tea company with over 400 locations across the U.S., offering a wide variety of customizable and delicious bubble tea beverages. To learn more and Fuel Your Flight, visit kungfutea or follow @KungFuTeaUSA on Instagram.

About How to Train Your Dragon:

From three-time Oscar® nominee Dean DeBlois, the creative visionary behind DreamWorks Animation's How to Train Your Dragon trilogy, comes a stunning live-action reimagining of the film that launched the beloved franchise. On the isle of Berk, where Vikings and dragons are bitter enemies, young Viking Hiccup defies centuries of tradition when he befriends Toothless, a feared Night Fury dragon. As an ancient threat emerges, their unlikely friendship will become the key to forging a new future.

SOURCE Kung Fu Tea