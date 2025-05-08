Typeform Appoints Benoit Aguila As Chief Financial Officer

Veteran finance leader brings proven experience guiding global companies through rapid growth, transformation, and scale

SAN FRANCISCO, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Typeform , the leading AI form builder and conversational data collection platform, today announced the appointment of Benoit Aguila as its Chief Financial Officer. Aguila will lead Typeform's finance organization, driving financial strategy to support the company's continued growth and innovation.

Aguila joins at a pivotal moment for Typeform, as the company builds on strong market momentum driven by recent milestones such as the launch of its AI Suite for smarter data collection and the introduction of new solutions, including video-powered form experiences , to help businesses engage customers more effectively. His proven expertise in capital allocation and financial planning will strengthen Typeform's ability to invest and pursue growth opportunities on its mission to change how brands get to know their customers.

"Benoit's track record in channeling resources toward the highest-impact opportunities is exactly what Typeform needs at this stage," said Jay Choi, CEO of Typeform. "His leadership will empower us to activate new, efficient growth levers-scaling our platform and delivering more innovation for our customers."

With more than 20 years of international finance leadership spanning technology, e-commerce, data science, and financial services, Aguila brings a proven record of scaling complex, high-growth businesses and driving operational efficiency. Most recently, he served as Group CFO at SellerX. Earlier in his career, Aguila held senior finance roles at Gaming1, Dreamlines, Catalina Marketing, Groupon, and General Electric, where he started his career in the Financial Management Program.

Aguila holds an MBA from TRIUM Global Executive MBA, a joint program of NYU Stern School of Business, LSE London, and HEC Paris. He also holds a Master of Science.

"Typeform stands at a rare intersection of product ingenuity and market demand-an edge that makes its upside unmistakable," said Aguila. "I'm excited to direct strategic investments toward initiatives that will have a strong impact on growth. Pair creative innovation with disciplined capital, and sustainable scale follows."

About Typeform

Typeform is an intuitive form builder that helps over 150,000 customers collect and validate the data they need to grow their businesses. Designed with striking visuals, a conversational flow, and powerful data capabilities, Typeform changes how brands get to know people. Typeform drives more than 600 million interactions each year and integrates with essential tools, including Zapier, HubSpot, and Slack. For more information, visit .

