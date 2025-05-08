Knowband Unveils GTM Plugin To Boost E-Commerce Customer Insights

Track Customer Actions with Ease

- Mr. Kumar, Knowband's Co-founderSPAIN, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Knowband, a leading provider of e-commerce solutions, has recently launched a new Google Tag Manager plugin for online stores. This innovative plugin is designed to help businesses track customer actions and improve their overall analytics.The Google Tag Manager plugin is a powerful addition to Knowband's existing range of plugins and add-ons for popular e-commerce platforms such as PrestaShop, OpenCart, WooCommerce, and Magento. With this new plugin, online store owners can easily track and analyze customer behaviour, including clicks, purchases, and conversions.This new release from Knowband is a game-changer for businesses looking to improve their online store's performance. By using the Google Tag Manager plugin, store owners can gain valuable insights into their customers' actions and make data-driven decisions to enhance their marketing strategies and improve their overall sales."We are excited to release our new Google Tag Manager for online stores. We understand the importance of tracking customer actions for businesses, and our goal is to make it easier and more accessible for everyone. With this new plugin, we hope to help businesses gain valuable insights and make data-driven decisions to improve their online store's performance.” said Mr Kumar, CEO of Knowband.The new OpenCart Google Tag Manager Extension by Knowband allows online store owners to easily add and manage tags on their websites without any coding knowledge. This means that businesses can now track customer actions such as clicks, form submissions, purchases, and more, without the need for technical expertise. With the ability to track these actions, businesses can gain a better understanding of their customer's behaviour and make data-driven decisions to improve their online store's performance.Key Features of Knowband's Google Tag Manager ExtensionOne of the key features of the new Google Tag Manager is its integration with Google Analytics. Moreover, this integration allows businesses to get a comprehensive view of their website's performance and track the effectiveness of their marketing campaigns. Additionally, the plugin also offers advanced features such as event tracking, cross-domain tracking, and e-commerce tracking, making it a powerful plugin for businesses of all sizes.The integration of Knowband's Google Tag Manager module with GA 4 is a game-changer for e-commerce merchants. Moreover, this integration allows e-commerce merchants to gain valuable insights into customer behaviour without the need for any coding. Furthermore, the module automatically tracks customer actions such as product page views, add-to-cart and remove-from-cart events, checkout steps, and billing and shipping information.The Google Tag Manager plugin is a powerful plugin that allows businesses to easily manage and deploy various tracking codes and tags on their website. With its user-friendly interface and advanced features, this plugin is a must-have for any online store looking to stay ahead of the competition. It streamlines the process of adding and updating tags, eliminating the need for manual coding and reducing the risk of errors.Success-Story of Popular Fashion Plano StoreFashion Plano, a popular clothing store, has been facing challenges in understanding their customers' needs and preferences. Significantly, with a lack of technical expertise, they found it difficult to gather detailed information about their customers' search patterns and the performance of their products. However, after exploring various solutions, they have finally found a solution that has significantly improved their understanding of their customers and product performance.Fashion Plano has recently implemented Knowband's PrestaShop Google Tag Manager module on their PrestaShop store. Moreover, this module has allowed them to track user behaviour and gather valuable insights without the need for a technical team. Within just a few weeks of implementation, they have seen a significant improvement in their understanding of their customers and the performance of their products.The Prestashop GA4 Integration Module has provided Fashion Plano with a user-friendly and efficient way to track user behaviour on their website. With this module, they can now easily track which products are drawing the most attention and what their customers are searching for. This has allowed them to make informed decisions about their product offerings and marketing strategies, ultimately leading to an increase in sales and customer satisfaction."We are excited to launch this new plugin and help businesses take their online stores to the next level," added Mr. Kumar. "We believe that with the help of our Google Tag Manager, businesses can gain a competitive edge by understanding their customers' needs and preferences. We are committed to providing innovative solutions that drive growth and success for our clients, and this new release is a testament to that."The Magento 2 Google Tag Manager Extension is now available for purchase on Knowband's website. With its user-friendly interface and advanced features, this plugin is a must-have for any online store looking to stay ahead of the competition. Knowband continues to innovate and provide top-notch solutions for e-commerce businesses, and this new release is a testament to their commitment to helping businesses succeed in the digital world.Knowband, a trusted name in the e-commerce industry, has been providing top-notch plugins and extensions for popular platforms such as PrestaShop, OpenCart, WooCommerce, and Magento 2. The company is dedicated to developing plugins that enhance customer experience, boost sales, and optimize business operations. With over 50,000 satisfied merchants since its establishment in 2006, Knowband has solidified its position as a leader in advanced e-commerce solutions.

