Bobby Reddy, Jr. Named To TIME's 2025 TIME100 Health List

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Reddy's recognition comes after years of pioneering work in developing integrated diagnostic and therapeutic solutions that combine advanced machine learning with biological insights to improve the early detection and management of complex conditions, such as sepsis . Under his leadership, Prenosis has developed innovative technologies that give healthcare providers personalized patient information to make faster, more accurate treatment decisions for critically ill patients.

"Being included on the 2025 TIME100 Health list is an incredible honor, but one that truly belongs to the entire team at Prenosis," said Reddy. "Our mission has always been to improve lives by tailoring healthcare to each patient's biology. This recognition validates the importance of our work in leveraging artificial intelligence to tackle some of healthcare's most pressing challenges, particularly sepsis, which remains a leading cause of death in hospitals worldwide."

Since founding Prenosis in 2014, Reddy has led the company through significant growth, raising capital to advance its vision, securing development partnerships with major healthcare systems, and establishing a commercial distribution collaboration with Roche . The company's flagship product, Sepsis ImmunoScoreTM – named a TIME Best Invention of 2024 – has demonstrated remarkable accuracy in identifying patients at risk for sepsis before traditional symptoms appear, potentially saving thousands of lives annually.

The 2025 TIME100 Health honorees were selected by TIME editors for their impact, innovation, and influence in addressing critical health challenges. Those recognized include leaders from private sector, government, academia, research, and entertainment. The full list and related tributes appear in the May 26, 2025 issue of TIME, available on newsstands on Friday, May 16, and now at time/time100health .

About Prenosis, Inc.

Prenosis Inc. is an artificial intelligence company pioneering precision medicine in acute care. We believe healthcare should be tailored to individual biology. Our data-driven approach to fast-moving biology in acute care is ushering in a new era of precision medicine. Powered by our Immunix TM precision medicine platform, we generate proprietary biological insights that drive development of precision products and enable real-time delivery of optimal therapy. With this, we created and validated Sepsis ImmunoScoreTM, the first FDA-authorized AI tool for sepsis. For more information, visit .

