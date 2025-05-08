B.Well's AI-Driven Large Health Model Wins Best Healthcare Big Data Solution In 9Th Annual Medtech Breakthrough Awards Program

MedTech Breakthrough Award 2025 - b.well Connected Health

BALTIMORE, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- b Connected Health , a Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR) based digital health platform that unifies fragmented healthcare data and services into personalized digital experiences, today announced that it has been selected as winner of the "Best Healthcare Big Data Solution" award in the 9 th annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards progra . The program is conducted by MedTech Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global digital health and medical technology market. With the selection, b.well has been recognized in the MedTech Breakthrough Awards in back-to-back years.

b Connected Health platform's integrated AI capabilities have produced the world's first Large Health Model (LHM) with the most comprehensive and clean health data insights, adaptive intelligence, and continuous learning from millions of healthcare consumers.

Built on the company's unified FHIR-based data infrastructure, the breakthrough Big Data Platform enables health organizations to aggregate and standardize healthcare data, enrich it with care gaps and insights, easily leverage AI with a focus on safety, and surface meaningful, personalized insights and next-best actions for healthcare consumers. b.well platform combines the patient data within the health system with patient data outside the health system to create the first truly longitudinal and comprehensive health record for each patient.

b's LHM seamlessly integrates all this intelligent health data into existing digital experiences like mobile apps and websites without requiring patients to download another app. Utilizing FHIR R4 data mapping, health data is mapped and transformed into a scalable infrastructure that enables unprecedented interoperability.

"We've developed an AI system that can work with existing healthcare infrastructure without needing costly upgrades, and can break down the barriers that typically prevent different technologies from working together. Our vision is about enabling patients and their care providers to easily navigate the complexity of healthcare, to make good decisions to become healthier, and to reduce their out-of-pocket spend on healthcare," said Imran Qureshi, Chief Technology and AI Officer, b.well Connected Health. "Thank you to MedTech Breakthrough for this award that underscores our commitment to continue pushing the boundaries of AI-driven healthcare, ensuring that every individual can navigate their health journey with unprecedented clarity, intelligence, and support."

The MedTech Breakthrough Awards program celebrates excellence and innovation in the health and medical technology industry, recognizing the companies, products, and solutions driving meaningful progress and improving patient care. Spanning a wide range of categories-including Telehealth, Clinical Administration, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), Virtual Care, Medical Devices, Medical Data & Privacy, and beyond-the awards highlight the groundbreaking work that is transforming the healthcare landscape.

This marks the second year in a row b.well has been recognized; in 2024, the company received the "Patient Engagement Innovation Award."

This year's program saw a record-breaking number of nominations from leading companies and startups across more than 18 countries, showcasing the global impact and momentum of the digital healthcare industry today.

"Collecting, understanding, and making sense of complex health information can help both patients and healthcare providers. However, the sheer amount of healthcare data is incredibly complex to manage and use to solve real problems," said Steve Johansson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. "b Connected Health is changing how healthcare information is managed. It's just not another digital health solution, b.well is a transformative platform that reimagines healthcare as an intelligent, accessible and deeply personal experience. We're thrilled to award them 2025's 'Best Healthcare Big Data Solution!'"

Using b.well's infrastructure, healthcare organizations can also use the platform to summarize and query health data, drawing from an individual's detailed, holistic health history, including medications, surgeries, and procedures, to deliver personalized explanations and next-best actions. b.well Connected Health's platform uses advanced AI to predict potential health risks, identify gaps in care, and provide proactive health recommendations.

This year's MedTech Breakthrough recognition comes on the heels of several recent awards highlighting b.well's bold leadership in AI-driven, personalized care. This year, b.well Founder and CEO Kristen Valdes has been honored with the American Telemedicine Association (ATA) Leadership Award and an Inc. Magazine Female Founder Award . Meanwhile, b.well was recognized as one of the 10 Best Startups in Maryland by The Tech Tribune.

b Connected Health is solving healthcare's fragmentation problem. b.well's scalable, FHIR-based platform unifies all healthcare data, solutions, and services in one place - empowering healthcare organizations to offer their consumers personalized and relevant experiences. b.well enables the creation of longitudinal health records so healthcare consumers can receive proactive health insights, and conveniently shop and access care for themselves and their loved ones. b.well's Connected Health Platform integrates within existing digital systems, enhancing technology investments and ensuring consumers are the heart of every interaction.

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence and innovation in medical & health technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough healthcare and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Experience & Engagement, Health & Fitness, Medical Devices, Clinical Administration, Connected Healthcare, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough .

