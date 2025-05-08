Post Truth: The First Feature-Length AI Film In The World To Receive Theatrical Release

MENAFN - Pressat) ISTANBUL, Turkey--(DWPR)--May 8, 2025--, the first feature-length documentary entirely generated using artificial intelligence, has secured a wide theatrical release-becoming the

Distributed by Başka Sinema , Turkey's leading distributor for independent cinema, the English-language film will open this summer across more than 20 cities. The release was first reported in Deadline , marking a landmark moment in the evolution of filmmaking . Created by pioneering generative AI artist Alkan Avcıoğlu , the film is already drawing strong international interest from festivals and distributors, sparking discussions about the future of cinema.

Described as“a fake film about the real world,” Post Truth explores our relationship with technology and how we arrived at a cultural moment where truth and reality no longer matter. The film documents an era of endless information overload and dissonance, using the very language of the era it reflects.

“ We live in an era where everything feels staged and unreal-from politics to social media ,” says director Alkan Avcıoğlu.“Post Truth questions the very foundations of reality and the narratives we choose to believe in.”

Avcıoğlu worked in the film industry for over a decade before leaving his career behind to become an artist, exploring new storytelling possibilities through artificial intelligence. That decision established him as a leading voice in the art scene, with works questioning photographic reality. He became one of the first AI artists to be accepted into major traditional art fairs, including Paris Photo, Art Basel Miami, Zona Maco, and Vogue Photo. His work has been auctioned by Christie's New York and exhibited worldwide at galleries.

The film's script, co-written and co-produced with multidisciplinary artist Vikki Bardot , draws inspiration from the large-scale cinematic vision of Godfrey Reggio and the archival essay style of Adam Curtis and Chris Marker. Developed over 15 months, the project draws from a pool of more than 55 hours of AI-generated material, totaling over 200,000 seconds of synthetic imagery and sound. Emerging from Avcıoğlu's established style and conceptual framework, the visuals, sound, music, and voice are fully created through artificial intelligence.

"Post Truth marks a new frontier for filmmaking: not just in how films are made, but in how reality itself is represented on screen." commented Vikki Bardot, who co-produced the film through Spongeworthy Studio .“Storytelling today must speak in the visual language of a world where real and fake have already merged.”

Backed by Başka Sinema, Post Truth is poised to become a milestone in the evolving language of filmmaking, as it ventures into the era of machine-generated image-making.“We believe it's important to acknowledge and understand how new tools like AI are expanding the language of cinema in real time,” said Armağan Lale , Director of Başka Sinema. The company is preparing to be in talks with international distributors and sales agents in the upcoming Cannes Film Festival.

