Extended Stay America And Grubhub Launch Food Delivery Service Exclusively For Guests

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Extended Stay America ®, the leading mid-priced extended stay hotel brand in the United States, and Grubhub, a leading food delivery platform, have announced a new program that offers exclusive benefits when guests order from local restaurants throughout their stay.

Through the Extended Stay America and Grubhub program, guests will enjoy:



$0 delivery fees on eligible orders with a complimentary Grubhub+ membership-valid for 30 days.*

A tailored ordering experience in the Grubhub app for added convenience. 24/7 access to local restaurants.

"At Extended Stay America, providing genuine care for our guests is at the heart of everything we do," said Adam Cannon, Chief Brand Officer of Extended Stay America. "While all our spacious suites have fully equipped kitchens, we understand there are days when you just want to unwind with your favorite takeout, just like you would at home. This partnership with Grubhub allows our guests to do just that."

The program will be available at most Extended Stay America locations nationwide. Guests at participating hotels can enroll upon check-in to start using Grubhub.

"This partnership with Extended Stay America is an exciting opportunity for Grubhub to bring even more convenience and value to travelers," said Rob DelaCruz, Vice President and General Manager of Campus and Hospitality at Grubhub. "By offering guests a seamless, premium experience with zero dollar delivery fees on eligible orders and access to great local restaurants, we're making travel just a little bit easier and more enjoyable for everyone."

For more information, please visit .

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America is the leading mid-priced extended stay hotel brand in the U.S., with more than 700 hotels. Committed to delivering value and genuine care to every guest at every location, the Extended Stay brand family includes Extended Stay America Premier Suites, Extended Stay America Suites, and Extended Stay America Select Suites. For more information or to book, please visit and follow @ExtendedStay.

About Grubhub

Grubhub is a leading U.S. ordering and delivery marketplace dedicated to connecting customers with their favorite local restaurants, merchants and convenience retailers. Grubhub elevates online ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms, and an improved delivery experience. Part of Wonder Group, Grubhub features 375,000 merchants in over 4,000 U.S. cities.

*Subject to eligibility requirements. Benefits apply to orders that meet the applicable subtotal minimum from Grubhub+ eligible merchants. Additional fees may apply on Grubhub+ orders. Membership will not automatically renew for this offer. For more details and full Grubhub+ terms, visit grubhub/plus.

SOURCE Extended Stay America

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED