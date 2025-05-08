Waterproof Adhesives & Sealants Market Projected To Reach USD 44.18 Billion By 2032 | Surging Infrastructure And Automotive Demand Powers Global Growth
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2023
|USD 25.66 Billion
|Market Size by 2032
|USD 44.18 Billion
|CAGR
|CAGR of 6.23% From 2024 to 2032
|Base Year
|2023
|Forecast Period
|2024-2032
|Historical Data
|2020-2022
|Report Scope & Coverage
|Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook
|Key Segments
| . By Type (Adhesives [UV curing adhesives, Anaerobic adhesives, Epoxy adhesives, Cross linking PVA glue, Polyurethane adhesives, Epoxy glue, Construction glue, Others], Sealants [Silicone, Polyurethane, Bituminous, Others])
. By Base Material (Silicones, Polyurethanes, Acrylics, Epoxy, Polysulfide, Others)
. By End-Use Industry (Building & Construction, Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Packaging , Medical, Consumer, Others)
|Key Drivers
|. Rising Demand for Advanced Waterproofing in High-Rise and Smart Building Construction Drives the Waterproof Adhesives & Sealants Market Growth.
Market Segmentation
By Type
The waterproof adhesives and sealants market was dominated by adhesives with a share of 60.5% in 2023. In turn, the waterproof adhesives and sealants market was entirely dominated by polyurethane adhesives. Polyurethane adhesives are used widely in the automotive, marine, and construction industries due to the flexibility, moisture resistance, and strong adhesion of the cured polyurethane to many substrates. According to the U.S. Green Building Council, the increasing number of LEED-certified structures is driving the market towards low-VOC polyurethane adhesives for waterproofing applications. Add to this the 2023 report of a 7% increase in residential construction projects from the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB), and you have a recipe for fueled demand.
By Material
Polyurethanes held the largest share, around 30.9%, in 2023. It is due to the Low-VOC polyurethane formulations are also being positioned by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to be leadership elements for use in green infrastructure projects. The rise in road and bridge maintenance projects gives rise to demand for high-performance polyurethane sealant products for waterproofing expansion joints and concrete structures, the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) states. Polyurethane sealants are for marine applications where a sealant is needed for boat manufacturing and deck sealing, as they are resistant to saltwater, UV, and harsh weather. Bio-based polyurethane adhesives introduced by frontrunners such as Dow, Henkel & others should reinforce their lead in the waterproof adhesives & sealants market.
By End-Use Industry
Building & Construction held the highest market share, around 40.3%, in 2023. It is due to the rising construction activities worldwide, especially under urban development and smart city projects, has led to increasing demand for high-performance waterproof adhesives and sealants for use in various residential, commercial, and structural projects, thereby boosting the growth of the waterproof adhesives and sealants market. U.S. construction spending exceeded $1.8 trillion in 2023, giving the market a significant boost, according to the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB). Also, focus on sustainability-based programs in rehabilitation of aging infrastructure, as well as the continuous demand for waterproofing solutions, particularly in bridge repair and tunnel sealing, was highlighted by ASCE.
Regional Analysis
The Asia Pacific was the largest market for waterproof adhesives and sealants in 2023, with a market share of 38.5%, driven by an increase in automotive production and infrastructure developments as well as rapid industrialization. And China blew past as it pumped vast sums into construction and smart city projects. As per the China Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, the high-rise buildings and urban infrastructure that are increasingly being built under government programs such as the 'New Urbanization Plan' also boost demand for waterproof adhesive. Even India contributed well by promoting urban construction using waterproof sealants through the Smart Cities Mission of the Indian Government. Additionally, according to the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA), more use of polyurethane adhesives in EV production has been made in the Japanese automotive industry.
Recent Developments
- In December 2023 , Sika AG acquired a Japanese waterproof adhesives manufacturer, bolstering its presence in the Asia-Pacific infrastructure market and expanding its product portfolio for sustainable building solutions. In January 2024 , Henkel AG & Co. KGaA introduced a new range of eco-friendly, hybrid waterproof sealants under the LOCTITE brand, featuring fast-curing technology and high durability for construction and industrial applications across Europe and North America.
Table of Contents – Major Key Points
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Research Methodology
4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis
5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting
6. Competitive Landscape
7. Waterproof Adhesives & Sealants Market Segmentation, By Type
8. Waterproof Adhesives & Sealants Market Segmentation, By Base Material
9. Waterproof Adhesives & Sealants Market Segmentation, by End-Use Industry
10. Regional Analysis
11. Company Profiles
12. Use Cases and Best Practice
13. Conclusion
