Scott & Jon's Launches Bold New Seafood Bowls: Lemon Butter Dill Salmon, Baja Fish Taco, And Cajun Style Shrimp Alfredo

Flavor-Forward Innovation

Building on the strong performance of its recent salmon bowl launch and continuing the commitment to high protein offerings, Scott & Jon's is delivering even more variety and irresistible taste with this new wave of meals:



Lemon Butter Dill Salmon – A fresh take on a seafood classic. This rich, creamy dish pairs tender salmon with al dente penne pasta in a lemon butter dill sauce that's both comforting and refined.

Baja Fish Taco – A vibrantly seasoned new white fish variety. Delicate cod served with a creamy cilantro lime crema and topped with colorful accents like pickled onions, this dish brings the zest of flavorful tacos to your kitchen. Cajun Style Shrimp Alfredo – A spicy twist to the brand's best-selling Shrimp Alfredo. This delectable bowl combines perfectly cooked shrimp, andouille sausage, and al dente penne pasta in a velvety alfredo sauce with just the right amount of tangy heat. It is the perfect blend of creamy and spicy for a very enjoyable meal.

"Our Honey Sesame Salmon Bowl has been a hit with consumers," said Scott Demers , co-founder of Scott & Jon's. "We're excited to build on that momentum with more flavor-forward recipes and introduce white fish to our lineup. It's all about offering variety while staying true to what we do best – delicious, satisfying seafood meals made simple."

The new bowls will be available starting May 2025 at major retailers nationwide, including Sprouts, Target, Harris Teeter, Publix, Wegmans, Market Basket, Giant Eagle.

About Scott & Jon's

Scott & Jon's is on a mission to be the trusted leader in seafood, delivering exceptional taste with effortless convenience. Founded by brothers Scott and Jon Demers and proudly based in Maine, the brand believes delicious seafood should be simple. Each single-serve frozen meal is crafted with high-quality ingredients, pairing perfectly cooked seafood with scratch-made sauces for flavor-packed, satisfying meals.

With deep seafood expertise and an unwavering commitment to quality, Scott & Jon's has earned a loyal following and recognition from industry leaders. Products are available in major grocery stores nationwide, making it easy to enjoy fresh-tasting seafood anytime.

Find us in the frozen aisle or visit to learn more.

SOURCE Scott & Jon's