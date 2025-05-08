Verkada Introduces New Dual-Head Camera, Enhanced Alerting Capabilities

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Verkada is expanding its multisensor line with a new dual head camera , the CY53-E Two-Camera Multisensor. With two viewing angles from a single install point, an advanced onboard processor, and 2.55x optical zoom in each sensor, organizations can minimize potential blindspots with increased visibility and AI-based analytics and alerts.

Verkada also introduced enhanced alerting capabilities that enable customers to integrate Verkada Guest, LPR, Alarm events, and Helix events into Verkada's Alert Inbox . This means that security teams at a manufacturing site can now receive an alert anytime a visitor or contractor arrives on-site, or a luxury retailer can get an alert anytime a customer purchases a specific high-value product. This will significantly enhance its customers' ability to monitor, assess, and respond to critical issues.

"Each new product and feature that we introduce is purpose-built to serve our customers' evolving needs," said Brandon Davito, Senior Vice President of Product and Operations at Verkada. "Whether it's our new two-camera multisensor to monitor entry and exit points more effectively or our customizable, cross-product alerting capabilities, every addition to Verkada's platform is designed to support efficient enterprise deployments today and scale with our customers into the future."

Verkada also announced a range of additional product and platform updates, including:

Deeper integration between Alarms and Access Control with the addition of door event triggers – door opened, door held open, and door forced open events – to the Verkada Alarms solution. Like intrusion sensors, any access control alarm trigger can be assigned to alarm partitions, paired with cameras for video verification, and subject to the same arm/disarm methods as schedules or key codes. Learn more .

Features designed for enhanced emergency response with Verkada's Intercom, including the ability to create a unique, local phone number associated with outgoing Intercom calls. This not only gives organizations more visibility and the ability to call and "talk down" to a specific intercom, but also enables them to configure 911 dialing for blue light deployments or emergency scenarios. Learn more .

Continued improvement to the visitor experience with an expanded set of on-demand credentials that organizations can grant for temporary building access, which now includes PIN and QR code options, as well as a new Cisco Meraki integration that provides guests with automatic access to the WiFi network at check-in. Learn more .

Enhanced features and functionalities that speed up investigations, including the ability to group persons of interest into lists and the expansion of History Player Search to include vehicles. Learn more .

New deterrence capabilities, with a wireless siren and strobe that can be triggered by Verkada Alarms. Verkada is also enhancing large site support across its Alarms product with the ability to now connect an unlimited number of its BK22 keypads with one ethernet drop and reducing wiring costs with the ability to daisy-chain up to four of its BE32 expanders. Learn more .

Enhanced functionality for customers on-the-go with Verkada Guest, LPR functionality, Floorplans, and "My Account" page now available in the Command mobile app. Learn more .

Refreshed UI and search experience in Command that will make it even easier for security administrators to navigate their settings on Verkada's platform, with instant filtering and new feature groupings. Verkada customers can now simply type keywords related to any Command admin setting and find what they need. Learn more .

About Verkada

Designed with simplicity in mind, Verkada's six product lines - video security cameras , access control , environmental sensors , alarms , workplace , and intercoms - provide unparalleled building security through an integrated, cloud-based software platform. Over 30,000 organizations across 93 countries worldwide, including 91 of the Fortune 500, trust Verkada as their physical security layer for easier management, intelligent control, and scalable deployments. For more information, please visit .

SOURCE Verkada