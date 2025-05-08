Supercom Signs New Contract With Canadian Electronic Monitoring Service Provider, Advancing North American Expansion

Experienced partner to launch rollout of up to hundreds of GPS monitoring units from SuperCom's PureSecurity Suite

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB ), a global provider of secured solutions for the e-Government, IoT, and cybersecurity sectors, today announced that it has signed a new contract with a seasoned electronic monitoring service provider based in Canada. This agreement marks another milestone in SuperCom's North American expansion and reinforces its growing global presence in the electronic monitoring (EM) market.

With over 25 years of experience in the EM industry, the Canadian service provider manages GPS monitoring programs across a wide network of justice and public safety clients. Under this new partnership, SuperCom's PureSecurityTM Suite will be gradually introduced into the provider's operations, with the potential to replace hundreds of GPS units currently in use with SuperCom's advanced GPS tracking technologies, including PureTrackTM and PureOneTM.

"This collaboration represents an exciting step in our North American growth strategy," commented Ordan Trabelsi, President and CEO of SuperCom. "We are proud to partner with a highly experienced Canadian provider that is deeply integrated into the local electronic monitoring ecosystem. Their interest in our technology reflects the increasing demand for SuperCom's modern, scalable, results-driven solutions."

"Since mid-2024, we've secured over 20 new electronic monitoring contracts in the U.S. and expanded into 8 new states, including Arizona, Kentucky, and Utah. This Canadian partnership marks our fourth regional service provider collaboration in the past year-joining other regional service provider collaborations spanning from the West Coast to the East Coast USA," Trabelsi added. "Earlier this year, alongside our U.S. performance, we've also expanded internationally, with recent government wins across Europe and the EMEA region, including winning our seventh national domestic violence project. These milestones underscore the global demand for our technology and our ability to deliver effective public safety solutions across borders."

About SuperCom

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification, and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, worldwide. Through its proprietary e-Government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance, and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries, including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, and domestic violence prevention. For more information, please visit SuperCom's website:

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded or followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "projects", "estimates", "plans", and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will", "should", "would", "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding business and economic trends, the levels of consumer, business and economic confidence generally, the adverse effects of these risks on our business or the market price of our ordinary shares, and other risks and uncertainties described in the forward looking statements and in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 28, 2025, our reports on Form 6-K filed from time to time with the SEC and our other filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, we not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

