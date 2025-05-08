Emmitec.Health Announces It Has Joined The Pointclickcare Marketplace

New integration enhances remote patient monitoring offerings, enabling healthcare providers to improve patient care and operational efficiency

ROCHESTER, N.Y., May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EmmiTec, the leading provider of Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) solutions, is excited to announce it is now integrated with PointClickCare, a leading health tech company helping providers deliver exceptional care, via Marketplace . This connection enables healthcare providers to integrate cutting-edge remote monitoring capabilities into their care models.

The EmmiTec platform empowers healthcare organizations to proactively manage chronic conditions and improve patient outcomes with real-time data insights, helping to reduce hospital readmissions and improve care delivery. Through this integration, PointClickCare customers will have access to EmmiTec's flexible, modular, and hardware-agnostic platform, designed to integrate seamlessly with existing healthcare systems.

"We are thrilled to officially join the PointClickCare Marketplace," said Emilio Machado, founder and CEO of EmmiTec. "This marks an exciting step forward in our mission to transform healthcare delivery. By leveraging PointClickCare's platform, we can expand the reach of our RPM solution, offering healthcare providers more tools to improve patient care, reduce operational costs, and enhance overall system efficiencies."

"Helping our clients manage and improve patient and resident care is our core focus," said Mike Boesveld, Director, Marketplace Strategy, PointClickCare. "With the help our Marketplace Partners, like EmmiTec, we are continuing to expand our suite of integrated offerings to support that mission."

The inspiration behind EmmiTec is deeply personal to its founder, Emilio Machado. The company was born out of Emilio's experience with his mother's health struggles, where a lack of access to her health data led to critical gaps in her care. His mother's battle with cancer and the frustration of not having timely and actionable insights fueled his drive to create a platform that would bridge the gap between patients and healthcare providers. EmmiTec's mission is simple: to provide patients, regardless of location, with access to the best care possible by offering real-time, remote monitoring, EmmiTec empowers both patients and healthcare professionals to make informed decisions, ultimately improving outcomes and reducing unnecessary hospitalizations.

About EmmiTec

EmmiTec is a modular Remote Patient Monitoring platform designed to empower healthcare providers with real-time insights into their patients' health data. With a focus on improving patient outcomes, reducing readmissions, and alleviating healthcare provider burnout, EmmiTec's white-label platform is fully integrated with electronic health records (EHRs) and can be tailored to meet the unique needs of different healthcare organizations. Headquartered in New York with offices in Brazil and the United Kingdom, EmmiTec operates globally, ensuring that patients, regardless of location, have access to the highest level of care.

Contact Information:

EmmiTec

[email protected]

+1 (585) 730-7939

SOURCE EMMI Technologies

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED