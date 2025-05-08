Mircom Launches Cloud-Based Services To Transform Building Operations

TORONTO, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mircom Group of Companies, a global leader in intelligent building solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of Mircom Cloud Services, a comprehensive suite designed to enhance access control, security, and operational management for residential and commercial properties.

Mircom Cloud Services are managed through MiConnect, a centralized portal that simplifies the administration of cloud-based solutions across multiple sites. Designed for property owners, managers, resellers, and system integrators, these services provide secure data storage, flexible subscription plans, and real-time remote management of TX3 systems.

For Property Owners and Managers:

Mircom Cloud Services deliver remote monitoring, device configuration, tenant management, advanced analytics, and automated system alerts to optimize operational efficiency and support proactive building management.

For Dealers and Resellers:

The MiConnect portal streamlines subscription handling and service activation, enabling quicker deployments, easier account management, and enhanced customer support capabilities.

For System Integrators:

Integrated VoIP functionality replaces the need for traditional telephone lines, reducing installation complexity and operating costs while offering seamless communication with TX3 devices.

For Residents and Tenants:

Secure building access, visitor entry management, and communication services are easily managed through a mobile application, improving daily interactions while maintaining high security standards.

Mircom Cloud Services empower stakeholders to streamline operations, reduce costs, and modernize building management processes, all while delivering a scalable solution that adapts to evolving needs.

About the Mircom Group of Companies

The Mircom Group of Companies is a global designer, manufacturer, and distributor of intelligent building solutions. Operating in over 100 countries, Mircom offers high-quality, competitive solutions in Fire Detection & Alarm, Communications & Security, Mass Notification, and Building Automation & Smart Technologies. Independently engineered in North America, our solutions are tailored to clients' unique needs.

For more information, please contact:

Marketing Communications

[email protected]

1.888.660.4655

SOURCE Mircom Group

