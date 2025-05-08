Judi Healthtm Earns Best Healthcare Insurtech Solution In The 9Th Annual Medtech Breakthrough Awards Program

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Judi Health is the industry's first claim processing platform capable of providing health plans, third-party administrators, government agencies, and employer plan sponsors, including health systems, with a unified pharmacy and medical benefit platform to manage these benefits for their members, improve the overall healthcare experience, and drastically reduce costs.

Judi HealthTM is a transformative health technology that offers the freedom to design future-proof benefit programs.

"Thank you to MedTech Breakthrough for this award and for recognizing how innovative Judi Health is and how valuable our transformative technology is to the healthcare industry," said AJ Loiacono, Co-Founder & CEO, Capital Rx. "The U.S. healthcare system has approximately $1 trillion of administrative waste embedded in it due to its legacy infrastructure, which is fraught with operational inefficiencies and unnecessary redundancies. Judi Health finally enables the realization of a member-centric, cost-effective, and value-based healthcare system."

A Unique Approach to Administering Health Benefits

Judi Health is powered by Capital Rx's proprietary enterprise health platform, Judi® . "We had to build a platform capable of consolidating all the workflows necessary to manage a pharmacy benefit more efficiently than any other technology available in the market, and we quickly realized that Judi would be capable of supporting medical claim administration, too," said Ryan Kelly, Co-Founder & CTO, Capital Rx. Judi's open architecture allows for information exchange with hundreds of parties involved in delivering patient care, and having all the workflows for a unified pharmacy and medical plan in a central system provides a holistic view of patient health data. "This results in more prompt and precise member service and overall higher-quality care at the lowest possible cost," Kelly added.

"After more than 25 years in healthcare as a practicing emergency medicine physician and clinical executive, Judi Health represents a much-needed healthcare infrastructure advancement to connect the disparate parts of a broken U.S. healthcare system, said Dr. Sunil Budhrani, Chief Innovation and Medical Officer, Capital Rx. "By connecting medical to pharmacy through one platform, we are providing a chassis that benefits all stakeholders – patients, providers, plan sponsors, and payers – by breaking down the silos that prevent the delivery of higher quality care and allowing for greater transparency, flexibility, and efficiency. This represents one of the most significant strides toward value-based care ever made. We're unlocking the true potential of advanced applications like predictive population health analytics and AI."

The MedTech Breakthrough Awards program celebrates excellence and innovation in the health and medical technology industry, recognizing the companies, products, and solutions driving meaningful progress and improving patient care. Spanning a wide range of categories-including Telehealth, Clinical Administration, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), Virtual Care, Medical Devices, Medical Data & Privacy, and beyond – the awards highlight the groundbreaking work that is transforming the healthcare landscape.

This year's program saw a record-breaking number of nominations from leading companies and startups across more than 18 countries, showcasing the global impact and momentum of the digital healthcare industry today.

"Judi Health offers a unique healthcare solution to enable seamless, transparent, modular, and efficient claims processing. Health plans and providers have not been effectively able to manage their members' care holistically or control costs because of the disparate claim processing systems and workflows used to manage pharmacy and medical benefits," said Steve Johansson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. "We're thrilled to recognize Judi Health with 'Best Healthcare InsurTech Solution!'"

To learn more about Judi Health and the importance of Unified Claims Processing, please visit .

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence and innovation in medical & health technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough healthcare and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Experience & Engagement, Health & Fitness, Medical Devices, Clinical Administration, Connected Healthcare, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity, and more. For more information, visit MedTechBreakthrough .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Capital Rx

Capital Rx is a health technology company providing claim administration and technology solutions for carriers, health plans, TPAs, employer groups, and government entities. As a public benefit corporation, Capital Rx is executing on its mission to materially reduce healthcare costs as a full-service PBM and through the deployment of Judi®, the company's cloud-native enterprise health platform. Judi connects every aspect of the healthcare ecosystem in one efficient, scalable platform, servicing millions of members for Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial plans. Together with its clients, Capital Rx is reimagining the administration of benefits and rebuilding trust in healthcare. To learn more, visit .

