Good Trouble Bourbon Champions Youth In Baltimore With Lamar Jackson's Forever Dreamers And Inaugural Good Trouble Stakes Race At Pimlico

BALTIMORE, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This weekend, Dee M. Robinson , entrepreneur and social impact advocate, and her multiple award-winning Good Trouble Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey , will bring their bold mission of blending purpose, culture, and community to Baltimore through a powerful two-day series of events. Held in partnership with Lamar Jackson's Forever Dreamers Foundation , the National Thoroughbred League (NTL) , and Governor Wes Moore's ENOUGH Initiative , the weekend underscores the brand's commitment to sparking meaningful change while causing good trouble!

On Friday, May 9 , Good Trouble will celebrate the launch of the Forever Dreamers 8 Scholars Apprentice Program -a no-cost workforce initiative for Baltimore youth, supported by NFL superstar Lamar Jackson and his Forever Dreamers Foundation. The exclusive VIP event, taking place at The Horse You Came In On Saloon , will feature signature Good Trouble cocktails, a special performance by Jarobi White of A Tribe Called Quest , and appearances from NFL players, cultural creators, and community leaders -proving that change is best served boldly.

On Saturday, May 10 , the National Thoroughbred League will spotlight the inaugural "Good Trouble Stakes" at 3:30 PM during the Pimlico Cup , bringing the brand's values of advocacy and excellence to the racetrack. Dee Robinson, founder of Good Trouble will present the winning trophy.

"This weekend reflects what Good Trouble is all about-connection, courage, and community," said Dee Robinson , Founder of Good Trouble. "We're proud to support youth opportunities and highlight the power of gathering with purpose."

Good Trouble Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey is a small-batch, purpose-driven spirit that's garnered top accolades across the industry, including a Gold Medal at the 2025 San Francisco World Spirits Competition and a Gold Medal from the 2025 L.A. Invitational Spirit Challenge. A portion of proceeds supports the Shine Your Light Foundation , a 501(c)(3) non-profit promoting equity, inclusion, and tolerance.

Now available in 40 states online and at select retailers in Illinois, Good Trouble continues to inspire drinkers to seek bold flavor-and bold change-with every pour. For more information, visit or follow @GoodTroubleBourbon on social media.

Contact:

Daphne Ortiz

DVMCPR

312.488.3472

[email protected]

SOURCE Good Trouble Bourbon

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED