UAV Corp Bolsters Strategic Security Capabilities With The Appointment Of Renowned Counter-Terrorism Expert William “Bill” Gately As Chief Security Officer

GULF COUNTY, Fla., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UAV Corp (OTC: UMAV), a pioneer in advanced aerospace platforms and defense technologies, announces the appointment of William Francis“Bill” Gately as Chief Security Officer (CSO). A decorated law enforcement leader and internationally recognized expert in anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing, Gately brings nearly five decades of operational, investigative, and strategic security experience to UMAV's expanding mission.

A U.S. Marine Corps veteran with three Purple Hearts and over 28 years of service with the U.S. Customs Service, Gately is best known for developing the“Systems Targeting” approach to dismantling international criminal enterprises. His leadership in Operation Casablanca set the standard for financial crime investigations, and his methodologies continue to guide federal and international enforcement efforts to this day.

“Bill's resume is in a league of its own,” said Michael Lawson, CEO of UAV Corp.“He has led some of the most impactful undercover and intelligence operations in U.S. history and trained global forces on combating terrorism, narco-trafficking, and financial fraud. His appointment solidifies our commitment to best-in-class security practices as we grow in aerospace, surveillance, and biosecurity sectors.”

As CSO, Gately will lead all security and compliance initiatives across UAV Corp's domestic and international operations, including cyber defense, surveillance countermeasures, and high-stakes threat mitigation strategies. His experience advising U.S. law enforcement, intelligence agencies, and foreign governments uniquely positions him to safeguard UMAV's assets, personnel, and sensitive technologies.

Gately previously served as Managing Director of Telinco LLC (US affiliate of RCS S.p.A., Milan), where he worked with global law enforcement on lawful interception and surveillance solutions. He has lectured and consulted for the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center, U.S. Treasury, UNODC, and the governments of Australia, New Zealand, and multiple Southeast Asian nations.

“I've spent my career identifying and dismantling threats before they escalate,” said Gately.“At UAV Corp, I see the opportunity to build a secure infrastructure around technologies that can protect lives and reshape industries. I'm honored to join this team at such a pivotal time.”

About UAV Corp (UMAV):

UAV Corp develops and deploys next-generation airship systems with applications in defense, communications, surveillance, and scientific exploration. With a focus on mission-critical innovation, UMAV integrates modular payload technology and secure operational strategies to serve government, commercial, and humanitarian needs.

