ZAPPI APPOINTS MIKE D'aloia AS CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER TO ACCELERATE GLOBAL GROWTH

Seasoned revenue leader joins Zappi to scale go-to-market focus and drive the company's next phase of commercial expansion

BOSTON, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zappi , the leading consumer insights platform helping global brands win with consumers, today announced the appointment of Mike D'Aloia as its chief revenue officer (CRO), effective May 5.

D'Aloia joins Zappi at an exciting moment in the company's growth trajectory, bringing over 25 years of experience leading high-performing commercial teams and driving revenue transformation in SaaS, insights and data-driven organizations. In his new role, D'Aloia will lead Zappi's global sales and customer organizations, working closely with CEO Aaron Kechley to scale and accelerate the company's vision for connected insights. He will be based in Zappi's Boston office.

"From our very first conversation with Mike, it became abundantly clear that his experience, passion and leadership were the perfect fit for Zappi's next phase of growth," said Kechley. "Mike is a team builder at heart. His deep experience in coaching and leading high-performance commercial teams in the SaaS insights space will be invaluable as we continue to redefine how the world's best brands market with consumers at the center."

D'Aloia most recently served as executive vice president and head of sales at market intelligence platform Quid, where he led the company's global revenue strategy. Prior to that, he served as senior vice president of global sales at Brandwatch, where he helped drive significant growth and was a part of the team that led a successful acquisition by Cision and Platinum Equity. He also was vice president of global data analytics sales at Forrester, where he helped scale global go-to-market (GTM) strategies and customer operations across enterprise markets.

"What excited me about Zappi was the unique combination of a best-in-class product and a team committed to transforming how brands uncover insights," said D'Aloia. "The platform is constantly evolving to deliver fast, actionable intelligence as both technology and market research continue to shift. I've spent my career building go-to-market strategies that align customer needs with scalable growth, and I see a tremendous opportunity to do that here at Zappi. I believe commercial success starts with clarity in how we operate, how we sell and how we deliver value to our customers every single day."

D'Aloia's appointment comes as Zappi continues investing in product innovation and commercial excellence. The company recently launched AI Concept Creation Agents , which help insights and innovation teams turn ideas into test-ready product concepts in minutes. With AI embedded across its platform, Zappi is reshaping creative and innovation development and unlocking faster, more connected decision making for modern marketing teams.

Additional Commercial Appointments Reinforce Growth Strategy

Zappi also announced the appointment of Manjula Kandasamy as vice president of go-to-market operations, effective May 5. In this newly created role, she will drive operational excellence across Zappi's commercial organization, ensuring teams are structured, enabled and equipped to maximize customer retention, expansion and growth. Kandasamy brings deep experience leading GTM operations at high-growth SaaS companies, with a proven track record of building scalable processes that drive business performance. She has held senior roles at Roku and dataxu, where she helped optimize commercial strategy and drive cross-functional alignment across sales, product and customer success.

In addition, Zappi recently welcomed Ian Myszenski as vice president of revenue operations, further strengthening its commercial foundation. She brings a strong track record in operational strategy, analytics and enablement, with leadership experience at Pinterest and Google. Myszenski will focus on optimizing systems, tools and insights to support scalable growth.

These appointments signal Zappi's commitment to building a world-class commercial engine that supports customers more effectively and positions the company to lead in the next era of consumer insights.

ABOUT ZAPPI

Zappi is a leading consumer insights platform that helps brands win with consumers. Through AI-powered software that delivers connected insights, Zappi empowers brands to make faster, smarter and consumer-driven decisions by leveraging real-time, continuous consumer feedback.

Trusted by over 350 brands worldwide, Zappi helps create successful products, develop impactful ads and build winning brands by keeping the voice of the consumer at the heart of every decision. Named the Best Marketing Insights Platform by the MarTech Breakthrough Awards in both 2023 and 2024 and recognized by Business Insider as one of the hottest martech companies, Zappi is setting industry standards.

As a certified B-Corp, Zappi is committed to net-zero emissions, fostering an equitable workplace, and leveraging technology to benefit the communities the company serves. With over 300 employees across more than 13 countries and offices in Boston, London and Cape Town, Zappi's culture has been celebrated by Fast Company, Comparably, Quirks, Great Place to Work and more.

