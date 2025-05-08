BEYOND Expo 2025: Asia's Premier Tech Event Returns To Macao With Bigger Vision And Global Collaboration

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Following the immense success of BEYOND Expo 2024, Asia's most influential tech event is set to return with even greater ambition., themedwill be held from, offering a future-forward platform for innovation, investment, and global collaboration.

Last year's theme,“Embracing the Uncertainties,” set the tone for a dynamic exchange of ideas, highlighting the power of innovation in navigating an unpredictable world. This year, the expo takes it a step further-encouraging innovators to transform ambiguity into actionable opportunity.

BEYOND Expo 2025 will once again span three core sectors :



ConsumerTech

ClimateTech Healthcare

With over 1,200 exhibitors expected -40% of them international-the event aims to provide a launchpad for companies to globalize and scale their innovation efforts. BEYOND Expo 2025 expects more than 30,000 technology innovation enthusiasts, 300 global top innovation leaders, 300 global media representatives, and numerous international innovators.

BEYOND Expo 2025 isn't just a trade show-it's a celebration of technology's role in shaping the future. Highlights of this year's edition include:



Industry-defining Summits : Explore trends and breakthroughs at the ConsumerTech, ClimateTech, Healthcare, and Global Investment Summits.

Global Forum Series : Engage in the Asia-Latam Tech Forum, Asia-Euro Tech Forum, Middle East Tech Forum, and ORIGIN: Asia Tech Forum-platforms designed to spotlight regional innovation ecosystems.

BEYOND SheTech Summit : Championing global female innovation leaders.

Founder Forum : Showcasing the entrepreneurial journeys shaping Asia's tech scene.

BEYOND Wealth Summit : Examining how technology is revolutionizing global wealth management.

FUND AT FIRST PITCH: A platform for efficient connection between global capital and outstanding startups.

BEYOND Awards: Prestigious technology awards across four categories, highlighting future-leading innovations. TFC (The Fun Continues) Series Activities: A blend of technology, culture, and sports for a celebratory experience.

BEYOND Expo will provide a venue for participants to exchange ideas, build connections, and discover new opportunities. The event is calling out participation from all innovative companies, startups and individuals to join BEYOND Expo 2025 to explore the limitless possibilities of technology and create a better future together.



Reserve Early Bird booth for BEYOND Expo 2025 here

To register Super Early Bird passes for BEYOND Expo 2025, click here For business collaboration , contact: ...

BEYOND Expo 2025 offers an exceptional gateway to pitch, partner, and scale. Startup founders, investors, and technologists are encouraged to join and contribute to this powerful exchange.

To celebrate the partnership and community, BEYOND Expo is offering a limited-time FREE ticket to mid-east readers.

Use promo code:at checkout