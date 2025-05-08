403
U.S. Envoy Briefs UN on Gaza Aid Proposal Amidst Opposition
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump's Special Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff has reportedly briefed the UN Security Council on Washington's policies concerning the Gaza Strip and broader regional issues. Sources indicate the focus of the discussion was a new aid initiative for Gaza, developed jointly by the U.S. and Israel.
This plan reportedly involves private U.S. security contractors overseeing the distribution of aid directly to individuals within Gaza. However, this approach has been met with strong opposition from the UN and various aid organizations operating in the region. They argue that the plan contravenes fundamental international humanitarian principles.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has previously voiced his objection, stating, "Let me be clear: We will not participate in any arrangement that does not fully respect the humanitarian principles: humanity, impartiality, independence and neutrality. Unimpeded humanitarian access must be guaranteed."
Despite this opposition, the Trump administration is said to be seeking support for the plan from other nations and urging the UN to cooperate. Greece's UN mission, which holds the Security Council presidency for May, indicated, "To the best of our knowledge, this is an unofficial briefing done in the US mission."
This closed-door meeting occurred just days before President Trump is scheduled to embark on a Middle East tour, which includes a summit with Gulf leaders where discussions on Iran and Gaza are expected to be prominent.
